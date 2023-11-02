The Senate on Thursday confirmed Adm. Lisa Franchetti to serve as the 33rd chief of naval operations

In a 95-1 vote, the upper chamber confirmed Franchetti, who has been performing the duties of the chief of naval operations while waiting for her confirmation. She will be the first woman to serve as the head of the Navy and the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The confirmation comes as Senate Republicans publicly broke with Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) this week over his nine-month hold on general and flag officer nominations that have created a backlog of nearly 400 promotions across the services.

Tuberville in February put a hold on unanimous consent, which allows the Senate to quickly confirm a large number of nominations, due to a Defense Department policy that allows service members who travel out of state for reproductive care, including in vitro fertilization and abortions, to seek reimbursement. Tuberville argues the policy is illegal and violates the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal dollars from going toward abortion services.

On Wednesday, several Republican senators criticized Tuberville on the Senate floor as they put forward individual nominations for a vote on unanimous consent. But Tuberville rejected each nominee in a move his Republican colleagues publicly described as breaking with the Alabama senator’s previous position that he would not object to individual votes.

“I want people to understand this: the men and women in the military, who have served our country so well for decades, probably the most combat-experienced generation since World War II, have made huge sacrifices, multiple deployments and now their careers are being punished over a policy dispute they had nothing to do with and no power to resolve,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, said on the floor.

For months, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) had refused to file cloture on individual nominees but filed cloture on several joint chiefs of staff nominations in September.

The logjam experienced a new sense of urgency this week after Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith suffered a heart attack. Smith, who was confirmed in September, has been doing two jobs since his confirmation due to a vacancy in the assistant commandant’s office.