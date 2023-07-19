Russia Says All Ships in the Black Sea Heading to Ukraine are ‘Potential Carriers of Military Cargo’

This post will be updated as new information is available.

Two days after Russia pulled out of an agreement for Ukraine to ship grain through the Black Sea, the Kremlin declared all cargo ships traveling to Ukrainian ports as potentially carrying military cargo in support of Kyiv.

“ In connection with the cessation of the functioning of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the сlosing of the maritime humanitarian corridor, from 00.00 Moscow time on 20 July 2023, all vessels sailing in the waters of the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will be regarded as potential carriers of military cargo,” reads a message the MoD issued on the social messaging platform Telegram.

“Accordingly, the countries of such vessels will be considered to be involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime.”

Under international law, the declaration allows Russian forces to board and search ships suspected of transporting arms, James Kraska, a maritime law expert and one of the author of the Newport Manual of the Law of Naval Warfare, told USNI News on Wednesday.

“Russia has a right to do that under the law of visit and search,” he said.

“They’re entitled to visit ships and board them to see if there are any weapons on board.”

However, if the ships are Ukrainian-flagged, they can be captured as a war prize.

“It doesn’t make them targets,” Kraska said.

Additionally, the Russian MOD declared certain sections of the Black Sea hazardous to navigation.

“Corresponding information warnings on the withdrawal of safety guarantees to mariners have been issued in accordance with the established procedure,” reads the message from the MoD.

The new declaration follows the expiration of a deal that allowed grain to leave Ukraine. Moscow said Russia did not receive concessions as part of the deal. That included reconnecting a Russian bank to the international SWIFT system, completion of an ammonia pipeline and allowing Russian ships to dock in international ports.

Up to 10 percent of the world’s grain is produced in Ukraine. The country serves as the bread basket for much of the Middle East and North Africa.