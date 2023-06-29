Crew Puts Out Electrical Fire Aboard Carrier Abraham Lincoln, No Injuries Reported

An electrical fire broke out in the compartment of an emergency generator aboard aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) Wednesday while the ship was pierside, according to the Navy.

While the the crew quickly put out the fire, non-essential sailors did briefly evacuate, a spokesperon for Naval Air Forces told USNI News. There were no injuries.

“At approximately 2 pm PST on June 28, 2023, the in-port emergency team aboard aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) responded to an electrical fire in the forward emergency diesel generator compartment,” Cmdr. Zachary Harrell, the spokesperson for Commander, Naval Air Forces, said in a statement.

“The crew immediately secured power to the effected component and the fire was extinguished at approximately 2:10 pm,” Harrell added.

Foul play is not suspected. The Navy is currently assessing the extent of damage to the ship, he said.

Lincoln is currently at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, Calif., for a scheduled maintenance availability. The ship deployed last year to the Indo-Pacific and came home to San Diego in August.