Navy SEAL, Four Other Sailors Injured in San Diego Boat Accident

Five sailors, including a Navy special warfare operator, were injured early Friday morning when their boat struck a jetty during a training event, according to the Navy.

The five sailors – four combat support personnel and one Navy SEAL, were taken to a local hospital for treatment and, as of late Friday afternoon, three had been released, said Lt. Cmdr. Chelsea Irish, a Naval Special Warfare Command spokesman in Coronado, Calif. The two other sailors remained hospitalized and were in stable condition, Irish said.

A total of 10 personnel, assigned to a West Coast-based naval special warfare unit, were onboard the 11-meter rigid hull inflatable boat and entering San Diego Bay when it hit Zuniga Point Jetty at about 1:50 a.m., Irish said. “Only five needed to get seen at the hospital.”

Zuniga Point is a rocky jetty that juts out 220 yards at the south entrance to San Diego Bay along Naval Air Station North Island property. Much of is submerged during high tide, and

“An investigation into the mishap is underway,” she said, although who will lead that “has not yet been determined.”

KPBS in San Diego first reported the incident.