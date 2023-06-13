USS Ramage Sailor Dies While Underway in North Sea

A senior enlisted sailor assigned to a guided-missile destroyer operating off the coast of Norway died last week, USNI News has learned.

On June 8, Chief Gunner’s Mate Caprice Pryor of Illinois was medically evacuated from USS Ramage (DDG-61) while the ship was operating in the North Sea as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, according to a June 10 announcement from U.S. 6th Fleet.

A Navy official told USNI News on Tuesday that Pryor was pronounced dead at a hospital in Stavanger, Norway after being medically evacuated off the ship.

Details on what led to the medevac were not immediately available, but a Navy official told USNI News the initial impression was that Pryor died from a medical issue. A cause of death investigation is ongoing.

According to his Navy biography, Pryor enlisted in 1998 and served on frigates, cruisers and destroyers, including USS Cowpens (CG-63), USS Antietam (CG-54), USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110), USS Barry (DDG-52) and the former USS Nicholas (FFG-47).

“Our deepest condolences go to Chief Pryor’s family and friends and to the Ramage crew,” strike group commander Rear Adm. Erik Eslich said in a statement.

“We stand ready to support Chief’s family, friends, and the Ramage crew through this tragic time. Our sincerest thanks go to our Norwegian Allies for their assistance during the MEDEVAC and support now to bringing Chief Pryor home.”

Norfolk, Va., based Ramage departed on May 2 in support of the first global deployment of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78).