Destroyer USS John Finn CO Removed From Command

The U.S. 7th Fleet commander relieved USS John Finn (DDG-113) commander Cmdr. Angela Gonzales Friday, the Navy announced Saturday.

Vice Adm. Karl Thomas relieved Gonzales due to a loss of confidence in her leadership, according to the release. A Navy official told USNI News that poor performance, not misconduct, led to Gonzales’ relief.

Gonzales was reassigned to commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. Cmdr. Matthew Hays will take over as the interim commanding officer.

“The U.S. Navy holds commanding officers to a very high standard and holds them accountable when those standards are not met,” the sea service said in the release. “These leaders are entrusted with significant responsibilities to their sailors and their ships. They are expected to maintain the Navy’s high standards for leadership, demonstrating competence in their duties at all times.”

Gonzales, a native of Tucson, Ariz., graduated from the Naval Academy in 2004, according to her Navy biography. She previously served aboard USS Mobile Bay (CG-53), USS Rushmore (LSD-47) and USS Benfold (DDG-65). She deployed as part of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.