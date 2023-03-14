UPDATED: U.S. MQ-9 Drone Crashes in Black Sea After Encounter with Russian Fighters

A Russian Su-27 aircraft struck a U.S. unmanned MQ-9 Reaper aircraft flying over the Black Sea Tuesday causing the drone to ditch in international waters, U.S. European Command announced.

The Russian Su-27 was one of two Russian fighters that intercepted the MQ-9 in what EUCOM is calling an “unsafe and unprofessional” fashion, according to the release.

At 7:30 a.m. CET, one of the Russian planes hit the MQ-9’s propeller, according to EUCOM. U.S. forces then opted to bring the unmanned aerial vehicle down in international waters, although the release does not specify if those waters were the Black Sea.

The release does not say if the U.S. will try to recover the MQ-9. If it crashed in the Black Sea, it could be difficult, as the U.S. is not allowed to send warships into the Black Sea, as Turkey closed the Bosphorus Strait as a result of the current Russo-Ukrainian War.

In addition to striking the MQ-9, the Russian aircraft dumped fuel on the UAV and flew in “a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner” in front of the MQ-9, according to the release.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international

airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in

a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” U.S. Air Force Gen. James B.

Hecker, commander, U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, said in the release. “In fact,

this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both

aircraft to crash.”

The recent Russian actions are part of a larger pattern of Russian pilots that have interacted dangerously with U.S. and allied aircraft, according to the EUCOM release.

“These aggressive actions by Russian aircrew are dangerous and could lead to miscalculation and unintended escalation,” reads the release.

Since late 2021, the U.S. has positioned an aircraft carrier in the nearby Mediterranean and stepped up flights along NATO’s eastern flank along with U.S. Air Force and allied aircraft. That includes unmanned flights over the Black Sea.

The downing of the MQ-9 follows at least two of the same type of drones getting shot down over Syria, Bryan Clark, an analyst with the Hudson Institute told USNI News on Tuesday.

“The practice of the U.S. has been not to retaliate against attacks against UAVs,” he said.

In terms of salvage, “the law is fuzzy on this,” he said.

“If it has no human operator and in international waters or airspace, you can argue that it’s salvage.”

These types of early morning incidents worry Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger, he told reporters at a National Press Club lunch Tuesday. The Russian hit on the UAV happened around 2:30 a.m. EST.

“Both there and in the Pacific if an aggressive Russia or China pilot or vessel captain or something gets too close, doesn’t realize where they are, causes a collision,” Berger said. “And it’s two in the morning, and we’re trying to unpack this as fast as we can. I really worry about that. In other words, either intentionally or unintentionally things bumping into each other, causing a collision, and then two great nations, powerful nations trying to sort it out at two in the morning.”

It can be more difficult if the lines of communication between the two countries are not strong, Berger said.

“So I worry that something will happen at two in the morning,” he said. “And we can’t talk to our counterpart to say what the heck was that about? So I worry, I do.”