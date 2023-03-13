FY2024 Budget: Navy Request Calls for 9 New Ships, Asks to Shed 2 Littoral Combat Ships, 6 Other Ships

THE PENTAGON – The Navy wants to purchase nine battle force ships and decommission eight hulls in its Fiscal Year 2024 budget request.

The proposal, formally unveiled today at the Pentagon, is asking for $255.8 billion for the Department of the Navy – $53.2 billion for the Marine Corps and $202.5 billion for the Navy.

The request asks Congress to purchase one Columbia-class ballistic-missile submarine, two Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, two Virginia-class attack boats, two Constellation-class frigates, one John Lewis-class fleet oiler and one next-generation submarine tender replacement known as AS(X).

The request also seeks to decommission eight ships in FY 2024: three Whidbey Island-class dock landing ships, three Ticonderoga-class cruisers, and two Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships.

Of those eight ships, the Navy sought to decommission four of them last year: cruiser USS Vicksburg (CG-69) and dock landing ships USS Germantown (LSD-42), USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44) and USS Tortuga (LSD-46). Congress prohibited the Navy from retiring those hulls in FY 2023.

The service performed a “ship-by-ship review” to consider the decommissionings for both the LSDs and other ship classes, Navy Under Secretary Erik Raven told reporters last week.

“What we’ve found on the LSDs is that they are challenged in terms of readiness. We want to make sure that the capabilities that we field are the right capabilities and are able to perform the mission to the standards that we expect,” Raven said. “And so we’re proposing those divestments because we think the return on investment for their investments on those particular ships – as just hull by hull – the return on investment is not there.”

The service also wants to decommission cruisers USS Cowpens (CG-63) and USS Shiloh (CG-67) and LCSs USS Jackson (LCS-6) and USS Montgomery (LCS-8). Those LCS – built by Austal USA in Mobile, Ala., – were commissioned in 2015 and 2016, respectively, and are expected to have 25-year service lives.

“The Department is looking at exactly what we might be able to do with selling LCS,” Rear Adm. John Gumbleton, Navy deputy assistant secretary for budget, told reporters on Friday. “The particular decision for the six and eight hulls was not about, ‘oh we’re going to sell these.’ But the Department is looking into that strategy [for] vessels we’ve already decommissioned.”

Over the last few years, the Navy has tried to decommission both LCS classes but focused more aggressively on the Freedom-class hulls due to problems with its complicated combining gear that pairs the ship’s diesel engines with its gas turbines.

The latest five-year budget outlook notably does not include a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock that the Navy previously planned to buy in FY 2025, USNI News previously reported.

Asked about amphibious ships and the Navy’s plans to do more analysis on their requirements and capabilities, Raven said: “What we are looking at is making sure that on the acquisition track, that again, that we’re looking at the right capabilities for amphibs and that we’re going to procure them in the right way and so we’re continuing to look at that.”

For aircraft procurement, the Navy wants to buy a total of 88 aircraft: 15 U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, four U.S. Marine Corps F-35Cs, 16 U.S. Marine Corps F-35Bs, 12 multi-engine training systems for the Marines, 14 multi-engine training systems for the Navy, 15 CH-53Ks for the Marines, two KC-130Js for the Marines, two MQ-4C Tritons for the Navy, three MQ-25As for the Navy, and five MQ-9A Reapers for the Marines.

For the Navy, the budget request seeks $63.7 billion for procurement, $23.3 billion for research and development, $67.3 billion for the service’s operations and maintenance account, $42.9 billion for personnel, and $5.3 billion for family housing and military construction. For the Marines, the request includes $13.1 billion for procurement, $3.6 billion for research and development, $17.3 billion for the operations and maintenance account, $17.7 billion for personnel, and $1.5 billion for family housing and military construction.

The Navy plans to spend a total of $2.3 billion in research and development money on next-generation platforms, according to the budget presentation slides. That money breaks down to $1.53 billion for the next-generation fighter known as F/A-XX, $545 million on the future attack boat known as SSN(X) and $187 million for the next-generation destroyer known as DDG(X).

For three consecutive budget cycles, the Navy classified the research and development costs for the Next-Generation Air Dominance program attached to the F/A-XX effort. While the service published the research and development costs for FY 2024, Gumbleton noted the supporting information about the program is still classified.

“What I can tell you though is that is about a $600 million increase from last year’s request,” Gumbleton said of the $1.53 billion research and development investment.

The FY 2024 proposal asks for $6.9 billion for weapons procurement, which includes 13 Naval Strike Missiles for the Navy, 90 Naval Strike Missiles for the Marine Corps, 34 Tactical Tomahawks for the Marine Corps, nine Conventional Prompt Strike weapons systems, and 50 Maritime Strike Tomahawks.

The service is also seeking multi-year procurement contracts for several weapons systems for the next five fiscal year. Those programs include SM-6, Naval Strike Missile, the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile and the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile. The multi-year procurement scheme would continue for the current five-year budget outlook through FY 2028.

For ship maintenance and operations, the service needs money for 75 maintenance availabilities.

The Navy is also asking for $2.7 billion to fund its Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), the effort to overhaul and modernize the service’s four public shipyards. All of that funding if for military construction, with $1.3 billion going toward replacing the dry dock at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, $545 million toward multi-mission extensions for the dry docks at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, $145 million for design and planning, $81million for a dry dock saltwater systems at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, and $195 million for shipyard electrical work.

The request also includes a 5.2 percent pay raise for military and civilian employees. It asks for $38 billion in funding for active-duty Navy personnel, $2.5 billion for the Navy Reserve personnel, $15.58 billion for active-duty Marine Corps personnel, and $904 million for Marine Corps Reserve personnel.

According to Navy presentation slides, the proposal also speeds up the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 initiative to overhaul the service and optimize it for a conflict in the Indo-Pacific with China. That effort consists of $16.9 billion to modernize equipment, including $62 million for long-range fires.