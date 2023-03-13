AUKUS Plan: Aussie Sailors to Serve on American Subs, RAN to Buy U.S. Virginia Attack Boats

SAN DIEGO – The leaders of Australia and the United Kingdom will join President Joe Biden at the Navy’s submarine base in San Diego, Calif., Monday morning to mark a historic trilateral agreement aimed at bolstering security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The plan to eventually sell Australia a handful of Virginia-class submarines – the key aspect of the Australia-United Kingdom-United States agreement – during the ceremony Monday where he was/will be joined by Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Naval Base Point Loma. The plan to sell submarines is expected to include an initial sale of up to three submarines.

The nuclear-powered submarines would be conventionally armed, in keeping with Australia’s continued commitment to the nuclear nonproliferation treaty.

The sales of the existing Virginia-class submarines won’t happen for nearly a decade.

“The United States is prepared to sell Australia up to five nuclear-powered submarines, and our plan for doing so is up to three submarines at this time,” an administration official told USNI News.

Those sales would be contingent on getting approval by Congress, said the official, who spoke on background to USNI News ahead of Monday’s announcement.

Under the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership, known as AUKUS, Australia also will build several new nuclear-powered submarines using a United Kingdom design with the help of the United States. Australia plans ultimately to acquire eight submarines, which will be a mix of existing and new Virginia-class and new builds of the planned “AUKUS-class” submarine for the Royal Australian Navy that would be built at new manufacturing facilities in Australia.

The trilateral agreement also will establish rotational visits by U.S. nuclear-powered submarines to Perth, in western Australia, presumably to help build familiarity and capabilities of Royal Australian Navy submarine crews to operate the nuclear-powered vessels, the official said.

The Australian city is home to HMAS Stirling Bay, a naval base on Garden Island that supports surface ships and submarines and is home to a submarine tender training center. Recent visits of U.S. submarines to the base include USS Asheville (SSN-758), a Los Angeles-class submarine, which arrived Feb. 27 and has been training with Australian subs, and the Virginia-class USS Mississippi (SSN-782), which visited in November 2022.

Australia also will contribute money to help the U.S. industrial base build submarines, officials said. Details of how much and for what specifically were not provided.

Monday’s announcement in San Diego caps off an 18-month effort since the AUKUS partnership was announced in September 2021. Australia has been revamping its military capabilities, and officials want to close a capabilities gap by replacing its aging Collins-class boats with a nuclear-submarine force. The move is meant to thwart threats from China’s growing global influence and to reflect its commitment for greater participation in regional security.

Although Australia would remain a non-nuclear weapons state, a nuclear-powered submarine would increase the country’s capabilities, including the longer operation range nuclear-fueled submarines have over their conventionally-powered cousins.

“We think we’ve come up with an approach that will deliver capability to Australia quicker than everyone expected, shares some of our most sophisticated technology – almost without precedent – and is constructed it in a way that really lifts both the undersea capabilities and the industrial capacity of all three nations,” one administration official told USNI.

Australia is expecting to build shipyard facilities to produce submarines in the western part of the island nation, Albanese said in a TV interview during a weekend visit to India.

“This is about jobs, including jobs in manufacturing, and Adelaide, in particular, will be a big beneficiary of this announcement, as will Western Australia,” the prime minister said, according to a Reuters report.

The United Kingdom has been undergoing a broad review of its defense and security forces, in part due to Russia’s war with Ukraine and China’s growing aggressive stance across the globe.

“In turbulent times, the U.K.’s global alliances are our greatest source of strength and security,” Sunak said in a statement, Bloomberg reported Sunday. “I am traveling to the United States today to launch the next stage of the AUKUS nuclear submarine program, a project which is binding ties to our closest allies and delivering security, new technology and economic advantage at home.”

In signing the enhanced trilateral security pact, the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom agreed to shared goals to strengthen security and defense interests; promote information and technology sharing; further integrate security and defense-related science, technology, industrial bases and supply chains; and deepen cooperation on more security and defense capabilities.

AUKUS “will make a positive contribution to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by enhancing deterrence,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Australia and UK defense counterparts said in a statement after a December 2022 meeting at the Pentagon.

The trilateral pact has prompted sharp complaints from China. Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing that the three countries should “do more things that are conducive to regional peace and stability,” Bloomberg reported.

Multi-phase plan

The first phase of AUKUS is already underway, officials said. The first groups of Australian officers have joined their U.S. Navy counterparts at Nuclear Power School in South Carolina, an administration official told USNI.

“We will increase port visits over the coming years, from both U.S. and U.K. submarines” to Perth, the official said. “We also will be embedding Australian sailors in our submarine forces and in our nuclear power schools. The first cohorts have already arrived at Nuclear Power School.”

Australians are fully committed to training their people appropriately “and take the time to do this right,” he added.

The agreement also calls for “bringing hundreds of Australian workers into the U.S. to the shipyards,” the official said. That will parallel efforts by Australia “to build up its own infrastructure” that will enable it to house and support its own submarines, as well as visiting U.S. submarines.

“Once we feel that Australia is ready to do that – and we think it could be as early as 2027 – we’ll establish a rotational force of U.S. and U.K. submarines in Australia, the construct we’re calling Submarine Rotational Forces West,” or SURF-West, the official said.

The goal of the rotational force of U.S., U.K. and Australia submarines is to put sailors “shoulder to shoulder” to help build Australia’s capacity.

Then Australia will transition to its future submarine, “a state-of-the-art platform that uses the best technologies from all three nations, a submarine we’re calling SSN AUKUS” and that’s based on a U.K. design known as SSNR, the official said. “It’ll incorporate critical and cutting-edge Virginia-class technologies from the United States. It’ll be the future submarine for both Australia and the United Kingdom,” which in turn will shore up critical supply chains and strengthen partnerships and interoperability among the countries.

The U.K. expects to deliver the SSN AUKUS “in the late 2030s,” the official said, and Australia will have its first one built in Australia for the Royal Australian Navy “in the 2040s.” That timeline will ensure there’s no capability gap as Australia retires its older submarines, he said. Those Collins-class submarines are planned to undergoing service life extensions that would continue them in service until they are replaced by the new submarine.

The U.S. Navy, meanwhile, plans to wind down its purchases of Virginia-class boats in the mid-2030s as it develops the next-generation submarine, SSN(X).

No nuclear weapons

The sale of nuclear-powered submarines and sharing of sensitive and super-secret nuclear propulsion technology is as historic as it is rare. The United States “has not shared nuclear-propulsion technology to any country, except for the U.K.,” since 1958, the official said. “So this is a major shift.”

Australian officials have said they want the capabilities of nuclear-powered submarines and are not seeking nuclear weapons or nuclear weapon-capable submarines.

Administration officials said Biden insisted on adherence to standards under the non-proliferation treaty as very important as U.S. officials worked closely with both Australia and the United Kingdom to develop the detailed AUKUS framework.

“This is extraordinarily important to the president,” one official said, and “we worked very closely with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) and others to make sure that is the case.”

“Australia’s commitment to make it clear that it is seeking to develop nuclear propulsion but not nuclear weapons has been indicated at every stage of the process,” the official added.