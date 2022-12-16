Reagan Carrier Strike Group Wraps Up Latest Patrol, USS Nimitz in the Western Pacific

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is now operating in U.S. 7th Fleet as the Japan-based aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-77) returned to its homeport late Thursday, the Navy announced.

Ronald Reagan completed its second patrol for 2022 on Thursday when it pulled into Yokosuka, Japan.

The carrier was underway from May to August, returned for a repair period and then departed again in September.

“While in port, Ronald Reagan will remain in sustainment and ready to immediately redeploy in response to a crisis or other tasking,” reads a statement from U.S. 7th Fleet.

“The crew maintains a high level of training, forward-presence, warfighting proficiency, quick-response posture, and readiness to respond to any regional contingency.”

According to USNI News carrier deployment database, Reagan spent 186 days underway.

“During Ronald Reagan’s deployment, the embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 flew more than 17,635 flight hours, and the ship transited nearly 57,000 nautical miles,” reads a late Thursday statement from U.S. 7th Fleet.

“The carrier strike group included the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, and embarked staffs of Task Force 70 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG-54), USS Chancellorsville (CG-67), USS Shiloh (CG-62), and guided-missile destroyers assigned from Task Force 71.”

The strike group participated in the United States’ high-end Valiant Shield 2022 exercise off the coast of Guam, operated in the South China Sea extensively and made port calls to Manila, the Philippines, Singapore, and Busan, South Korea.

Following missile launches from North Korea, the strike group joined with South Korea and Japan for show of force missions in the East China Sea.

“Combined with our visits to ports around the Pacific, our patrol demonstrated the combined resolve, common values, and credible capability of like-minded nations that is necessary to meet any challenge in ensuring regional stability and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” CSG commander Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly said in a statement.

Meanwhile, USS Nimitz (CVN-68) crossed the International Date Line on Thursday, – the border between U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet – Carrier Strike Group 11 announced in a social media post.

“The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group crossed the International Date Line (IDL) and arrived into the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations Friday, Dec. 16,” reads the post from the strike group.

“Sailors did not experience Thursday, Dec. 15, as the ship jumped from 11:59 p.m. Dec. 14 to 12:00 a.m. on Dec. 16.”

Nimitz and its strike group left San Diego on Dec. 3 for a deployment after leaving its home port in Bremerton, Wash., on Nov. 28.