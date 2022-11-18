Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 31 Commander Relieved After DWI Arrest

The commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 31 was relieved from duty after she was arrested for driving while intoxicated, the Navy announced Friday.

Naval Test Wing Pacific Commodore Capt. Ryan Bryla relieved Cmdr. Cassidi Reese of her command Thursday, citing a loss of confidence following her arrest, according to a Navy news release. Reese was arrested Nov. 4 after driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif.

The Navy temporarily reassigned Reese to Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. Reese graduated from the Naval Academy in 2004, according to her biography. She previously deployed aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74), USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71).

Reese previously worked as the head of the advanced sensor integration department and the military deputy of the advanced weapons laboratory with the “Dust Devils” of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 31.

Prior to becoming the commanding officer of the squadron in March 2022, she served as chief test pilot, which she became in July 2020. In 2010, she received the Capt. Joy Bright Hancock Leadership Award as a junior officer, and in 2012, she was the VX-31 Test NFO of the Year.

Cmdr. Christopher Putre, the VX-31 chief test pilot, will take over command of the squadron.