Command Investigation into USS Connecticut’s South China Sea Seamount Grounding

The following is the command investigation into the Oct. 2, 2021 collision of attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-21) into an underwater seamount in the South China Sea.

From the investigation

On 2 October 2021, CONNECTICUT grounded on an uncharted bathymetric feature while operating submerged in a poorly

surveyed area in international waters. This mishap was preventable. It resulted from an accumulation of errors and

omissions in navigation planning, watchteam execution, and risk management that fell far below U.S. Navy standards. Prudent

decision-making and adherence to required procedures in any of these three areas could have prevented the grounding.

Injuries onboard CONNECTICUT were relatively minor. Eleven total crew members were physically injured.

CONNECTICUT will be unavailable for operations for an extended period of time due to damage sustained during the

grounding. The propulsion plant was not affected.

Download the document here.