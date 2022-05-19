Navy Relieves Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 CO

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 on May 10, the sea service announced Thursday.

Capt. Ryan Keys, Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic commander, relieved Cmdr. Brett Johnson over a loss of confidence in his ability to command the squadron, according to the Navy’s release.

Johnson has served as the commanding officer since November 2021. He is temporarily reassigned to the staff of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic.

Cmdr. Colleen Minihan, who was the prospective commanding officer of HSC 28, took over as commanding officer.