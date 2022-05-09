COVID-19 Vaccine Refusal Separations Increase to 884

Navy separations due to continued refusal of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by nearly 70 sailors over the past week.

Approved separations, which do not necessarily mean the sailor has yet left the service, are now at 884, according to the Navy’s weekly COVID-19 update.

The Navy has the second highest number of separations, behind the Marine Corps, which has now separated 2,117 Marines, according to the service’s monthly COVID-19 update.

The Army is now the branch with the third highest separations at 505, with the Air Force at 351.