Officials: Marine MV-22B Crashes in Arctic Norway, Rescue Teams Unable to Reach Crash Site by Air

This post will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

A U.S. Marine MV-22B Osprey tilt-rotor with four aboard crashed on Friday during a training mission in Arctic Norway, local officials said.

The Osprey was reported missing after it failed to arrive at Norwegian Air Force Base Bodø by 6 p.m. (1 p.m. East Coast time), according to the Armed Forces and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre of Northern Norway.

The Osprey’s last known whereabouts were over the Saltfjellet mountains– a vast range about less than 100 miles south of the airbase, according to Norwegian officials.

Norwegian search aircraft, including a rescue helicopter from the airbase and a Royal Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion maritime surveillance aircraft, found a suspected crash site but could not reach the location by air.

“The weather conditions in the area have been challenging and are expected to get worse,” reads a statement from the rescue coordination enter.

“Ground crews coordinated by the police have been deployed in the area.”

Chief of Staff in the Nordland police district Bent Are Eilertsen told Norwegian news outlet VG, they had discovered the crash site of the missing Osprey, that had been on a training mission in Nordland County to the south of the airbase, near the Gråtådalen in Beiarn municipality.

“What we have been told is that it is an American plane with Americans on board. We have found a plane that crashed in the mountains,” Eilertsen told VG.

II Marine Expeditionary Force said it was, “aware of a mishap involving a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to II MEF in Norway on March 18, 2022. The incident is currently being assessed,” in a Friday statement.

“Norwegian civil authorities are leading the search and rescue efforts at this time. We are grateful for their efforts and will assist them in the search and rescue in all manners possible.”

The North Carolina-based II MEF is one of several U.S. units participating in the Cold Weather exercise in Norway. More than 30,000 troops from 27 countries are taking part in the exercise.