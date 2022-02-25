Russian Navy Launches Amphibious Assault on Ukraine

Russia launched an amphibious assault on Ukraine, bringing in thousands of naval personnel ashore, a senior defense official said Friday.

The amphibious assault is underway into Ukraine, through the Sea of Azov, coming into west of Mariupol, the senior defense official told reporters.

Until now, the Russian navy largely played a supporting role in the Ukrainian invasion, which Russia began early Thursday morning, USNI News previously reported.

The amphibious assault comes from one of two amphibious task forces Moscow assembled for its attack on the neighboring country. Another task force is in Crimea and could land troops in Odesa.

Two commercial vessels, off of the port in Odesa, were hit by Russian fire, according to Naval News. The Namura Queen, flying under the flag of Panama, took a missile to her stern.

Bunker Millenium Spirit, flying under the flag of Moldova, was also hit causing a fire, according to Naval News. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence attributes the missile to Russia, while the Moldovan government said the source is unknown.

Moscow has a force of 10 amphibious ships, USNI News reported. The Kremlin has moved six amphibious landing ships into the Black Sea over the last month to join landing ships that were already part of the Black Sea fleet.

These include three Ropucha-class tank landing ships, which are capable of landing 10 main battle tanks and 350 troops ashore. The larger Ivan Gren-class, also in the Black Sea, can move 13 main battle tanks and 300 troops while also fielding two attack helicopters.

Russia also amassed 16 ships near Syria, USNI News reported.

Russian troops have been largely advancing along three lines, the senior defense official said, which remains true as of Friday morning.

Forces are moving south to north to south, going from Crimea to the Ukrainian city of Kherson. Forces are now going both northwest and northeast from the south, the defense official said, which includes splitting some forces toward Mariupol.

Russia also moved troops from Belarus toward the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and toward Kharkiv, Ukraine. It is likely that Russia expected its troops to move into Kyiv quicker but has met unexpected resistance, the senior defense official said.

“What I will tell you is that we believe that their momentum, particularly as it comes to Kyiv, has slowed over the last 24 hours,” the official said. “They have not achieved the progress that we believe they anticipated they would.”

The slowed movement might explain the Russian amphibious assault, as former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Adm. James Stavridis told USNI News on Thursday that amphibious landings become an option when the ground offensive is slowed.

“The Russian Black Sea fleet is essentially a holding force directed against the Ukrainian military south of Ukraine. Assuming Putin’s ground offensives don’t bog down – which will depend on the quality of Ukrainian resistance – they will probably limit their participation to surface-to-surface missile strikes,” Stavridis previously told USNI News.

Ukraine previously said that its troops would fight for the country. That was demonstrated in an incident on Snake Island, the senior official said.

A Russian warship opened fire on 13 border guards on Snake Island after telling them to surrender, according to The Washington Post. The border guards refused, telling the Russian warship to, “go fuck yourself.”

All 13 border guards were killed, according to Post reporting.

During the press conference, the senior official said the Snake Island incident demonstrated Ukrainian resistance.

“From our perspective, it’s both gut-wrenching and inspiring,” he said. “And certainly reflective of what we have seen in the last 24 hours, which is Ukrainians being willing to fight for their country, and do so bravely.”