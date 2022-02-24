Marine Corps COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Unchanged as Separations Continue

The Marine Corps has not seen any more active-duty Marines get vaccinated against COVID-19, despite separations continuing to rise.

The service reported that 96 percent of its active-duty force is fully vaccinated, with another 1 percent partially vaccinated, according to its weekly COVID-19 update, which was released Thursday. Those numbers have not changed in the past two weeks.

However, the Marine did see an increase in vaccination in the reserves, with 89 percent of the reserve force now fully vaccinated, an increase of 1 percent from the previous week.

The Marine Corps separated an additional 38 Marines over continued refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. That now makes 678 Marines who have been separated instead of getting vaccinated.

The service has approved 1,025 medical and administrative exemptions, according to its update. It also approved six religious exemptions.