USS Sioux City Commanding Officer Removed

The commanding officer of USS Sioux City (LCS-11) (Gold Crew) was relieved Friday due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.

Surface Division 21 Commodore Capt. Amy Graham relieved Cmdr. Bradford Tonder, who had served as the commanding officer since December 2020, according to a Navy release. A Navy official told USNI News that he was relieved due to subtantiated sexual harassment concerns.

Cmdr. Joseph Caldwell, who is currently the commanding officer of USS Detroit (LCS-7) (Blue Crew), will take over as temporary commanding officer.

Tonder will be temporarily reassigned to the staff of Naval Surface Squadron 14.

The following is the complete Navy statement.

USS Sioux City (LCS 11) Gold Crew Commanding Officer Relieved

Capt. Amy Graham, commodore, Surface Division (CSD) 21, relieved the commanding officer of USS Sioux City (LCS 11) (Gold Crew), Cmdr. Bradford Tonder, Feb. 11, due to a loss of confidence in his ability to perform his duties.

Tonder has served as the executive officer of USS Sioux City since June 2019, and as commanding officer since Dec. 2020. Cmdr. Joseph Caldwell, commanding officer of USS Detroit (LCS 7) (Blue Crew), will be temporarily assigned as commanding officer. Tonder will be temporarily reassigned to the staff of Naval Surface Squadron (CNSS) 14.

There is no impact to the ship’s mission or schedule.