Navy Relieves Amphibious Construction Battalion Two Command Triad

The Navy relieved the command triad for Amphibious Construction Battalion Two, citing a loss of confidence in the team’s abilities, the service announced Friday.

Commanding Officer Capt. Jeffrey Lengkeek, Executive Officer Cmdr. Michael Jarosz and Command Master Chief Matthew Turner were relieved Thursday by Rear Adm. John Menoni, the commander of Expeditionary Strike Group Two, according to a Navy press release.

The reliefs were tied to poor command climate, a Navy official told USNI News.

Lengkeek and Jarosz both served in their roles since July 2020. Capt. Brian Finman will act as commanding officer, with Cmdr. Henry Pierce temporarily serving as executive officer.

Turner served as command master chief since July 2019. Master Chief Todd Mangin will serve as command master chief until a replacement is named.

The three relieved officers have been assigned to Region Mid-Atlantic indefinitely, said Lt. Cmdr. Paul Newell, Expeditionary Strike Group 2 public affairs officer.

An investigation into the triad began on Dec. 15 and is ongoing, Newell said.