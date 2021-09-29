Four Admirals Tapped to Lead Restructured Submarine, Public Shipyard Programs

The Navy has tapped a trio of admirals to lead three new program offices as part of a restructuring in how the service will manage its submarine programs going forward, according to a Wednesday announcement from the service. Additionally, the service has appointed a flag officer to oversee the Navy’s overhaul of its public shipyards.

The officer in charge of developing the Columbia-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine program, Rear Adm. Scott Pappano, will now be assigned as program executive officer, Strategic Submarines (PEO SSBN), which will encompass the current Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile and guided-missile submarines.

Rear Adm. David Goggins will be assigned as the program executive officer, Attack Submarines (PEO SSN), which will oversee Los Angeles-class (SSN-688), Seawolf-class (SSN-21), Virginia-class (SSN-774) and the next generation SSN(X) nuclear attack boat programs.

Rear Adm. Edward Anderson will be assigned as program executive officer, Undersea Warfare Systems, which will oversee undersea command and control and weapons and be the undersea domain program integration office for Project Overmatch.



“Team Submarine currently consists of PEO Submarines, NAVSEA 07, PEO Columbia, each led by a flag officer. The new organization has three PEOs – SSN, SSBN, UWS – each led by a flag officer, so no new flag or SES billets are required,” a Navy spokesman told USNI News on Wednesday.

According to a Sept. 9 memo that outlined the changes, “the revised organization structure will enable better response to key imperatives including managing the Strategic Deterrence transition from Ohio class to Columbia class ballistic missile submarines (SSBN), achieving improvements necessary to meet fleet commander attack submarines (SSN) operational availability requirements, transforming combat capabilities, and clarifying the organizational command structure.” The implementation memo is signed by acting assistant secretary of the Navy for Research, Development & Acquisition Jay Stefany.

Defense News first reported the changes.

In addition, the Navy announced that Rear Adm. Troy McClelland will be assigned as program executive officer, Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization. The PEO SIOP will be a dual-hatted position with his current role as deputy commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command. McClelland will oversee the multi-billion dollar, decades-long update to the Navy’s four public shipyards, USNI News understands.

The following is the Sept. 29, 2021 Pentagon flag officer announcement:

Rear Adm. David A. Goggins will be assigned as program executive officer, Attack Submarines (PEO SSN), Washington, D.C. Goggins is currently serving as program executive officer for Submarines, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. Troy M. McClelland will be assigned as program executive officer, Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization (PEO SIOP), Washington, D.C. McClelland is currently serving as deputy commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. Scott W. Pappano will be assigned as program executive officer, Strategic Submarines (PEO SSBN), Washington, D.C. Pappano is currently serving as program executive officer, Columbia, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Edward L. Anderson will be assigned as program executive officer, Undersea Warfare Systems (PEO UWS), Washington, D.C. Anderson is currently serving as commander, Undersea Warfare (NAVSEA 07), Washington, D.C.