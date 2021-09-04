Navy Ends Search for 5 Missing After Helicopter Crash; Sailors Presumed Lost at Sea

Five sailors missing after a helicopter went into the sea after crashing on the deck of an aircraft carrier on Monday are now presumed dead, U.S. 3rd Fleet said today.

The MH-60S was on the deck of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) when an unspecified mishap caused the helicopter to fall into the Pacific about 60 miles off the coast of San Diego, Calif., on Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m. local time.

The helicopter was assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, according to a social media post.

One sailor was recovered from the sea and five other sailors were injured on Lincoln.

“Five additional sailors aboard Abraham Lincoln suffered injuries in the incident and are in stable condition. Two of the five Abraham Lincoln sailors were transported ashore for treatment, while three of the five Abraham Lincoln sailors had minimal injuries and remain aboard the ship,” according to a Wednesday afternoon update on the search.

Efforts are now shifting from search and rescue efforts to recovery of the missing aircraft.

“The transition from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations comes after more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts encompassing 34 search and rescue flights, over 170 hours of flight time, with five search helicopters and constant surface vessel search,” reads a Saturday statement from 3rd Fleet.

“Units involved in the effort included assets from Coast Guard District 11, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Cincinnati (LCS-20), and helicopter squadrons from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Helicopter Sea Combat Wing and Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing.”

The Navy will wait 24 hours following next of kin notification before identifying the sailors who were lost in the crash.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of five sailors and those injured following the MH-60S helicopter tragedy off the coast of Southern California. We stand alongside their families, loved ones, and shipmates who grieve,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said in a statement.

An investigation into the incident has begun.

Abraham Lincoln completed a record-breaking deployment last year and has started the basic phase of the deployment cycle after completing a six-month repair period in April.

The following is the complete Sept. 4, 2021 statement from U.S. 3rd Fleet.

