5 Sailors Missing After Navy Helicopter Crashes off California

Five sailors are missing after Navy helicopter crashed off the coast of California on Monday, U.S. 3rd Fleet said.

One sailor from MH-60S operating from aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) was rescued and Navy and Coast Guard assets are searching for the missing sailors.

The helicopters “crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31,” reads a statement from U.S. 3rd Fleet.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets.”

Abraham Lincoln completed a record-breaking deployment last year and has started the basic phase of the deployment cycle after completing a six-month repair period in April.

The following is the complete statement from U.S. 3rd Fleet.

Abraham Lincoln is homeported in San Diego.

