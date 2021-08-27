Navy, Army Confirm Deaths in Kabul Attack that Killed 13; 20 Wounded Arrive in Germany for Treatment

This post and headline have been updated to say 20 service members have been taken for treatment to Germany.

Twenty service members who were wounded in the suicide bomb attack outside of the Kabul airport are now in a U.S. military hospital in Germany, while the Army and Navy confirmed a soldier and sailor died in the explosion, Pentagon officials announced on Friday.

The wounded were medically evacuated in two special-equipped C-17s with embarked surgical units to Germany to a U.S. Army hospital.

“Two flights landed at Ramstein [Air Base] today carrying our worm wounded personnel from the attack. These personnel had been transferred to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and are receiving care,” Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told reporters on Friday.

The attack, claimed by ISIS Khorasan, killed 13 U.S. service members and reports of up to 170 Afghans outside the Abbey gate of the Hamad Karzai International Airport on Thursday, as throngs of people were trying to get to the airport for evacuation flights.

Of the service members killed, 11 were Marines, one was a soldier and one was a sailor. The Marines amended a Thursday statement to include an additional Marine to the slain.

“We can confirm, at this time, 11 Marines were killed in the line of duty at Hamid Karzai International Airport,” Marine spokesman Maj. Jim Stenger said in a Friday statement.

On Friday, the Army issued a statement confirming a soldier was killed in the attack. The Navy confirmed a sailor had been killed in the explosion also on Friday.

The Edison Local School District in Ohio identified the sailor as Max Soviak, a 2017 graduate from Edison High School, in a Friday statement.

“The Edison Local Schools was informed this morning that Max Soviak, a 2017 graduate of Edison High School, was killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan yesterday,” reads the statement.

“Max was a good student who was active in sports and other activities throughout his school career. He was well respected and liked by everyone who knew him. Max was full of life in everything he did.”

As of Friday, the identities of the remaining 12 service members will be released a day after the last next of kin notification by the Office of the Secretary of Defense, defense officials told USNI News.

The Pentagon has not identified the units to which the service members belonged, but the bulk of the Marines and soldiers in Afghanistan are based in North Carolina. The U.S. Marines sent 2,000 Marines who are trained in non-combatant evacuation operations from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit based in Camp Lejuene, N.C., to HKAI. The Marines had deployed aboard the three-ship Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group earlier this year. Elements of the Marine Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command also were sent to support operations at the airport. The Army dispatched soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division, based in Fort Bragg, N.C., to support security at the airport.

Following the attack, the U.S. resumed flights from the airport, evacuating 12,500 from the airport, Pentagon officials said on Friday. The Pentagon is preparing to temporarily house up to 55,000 Special Immigrant Visa holders on military facilities throughout the U.S. after they leave Afghanistan.