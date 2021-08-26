U.S. Troops Among Those Killed in Attacks on Kabul Airport

U.S. troops are among the dead following two suicide bomb attacks on crowds struggling to get into the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

“We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack,” reads the statement from Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured.”

While the statement did not specify if the troops were soldiers or Marines, The Wall Street Journal reported that four Marines were among the dead, citing information the U.S. Embassy passed on to its staff. At least 13 Afghans were killed in the attacks.

The U.S. dispatched 2,000 Marines who are trained in non-combatant evacuation operations from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit based in Camp Lejuene, N.C., to HKAI, along with elements of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, which includes 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment from Camp Pendleton, Calif.

Marines from the 24th MEU were dispatched from the three-ship Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group in early August and positioned in Kuwait to be transported via C-17 into Afghanistan in case of an armed evacuation from Kabul.

The Marines “primarily focused on … the evacuation control center. That is the efforts to process American citizens, [Special Immigrant Visas applicants] and other Afghans and partner-nation citizens for evacuation and ensure that they get on the planes and get out of the country to various locations,” Brig. Gen. Peter Huntley, director of operations at Marine Corps headquarters, told reporters last week. “We also are participating as part of the perimeter security,” along with the 82nd Airborne Division.

The two explosions are believed to be suicide attacks perpetrated by ISIS Khorasan – an ISIS affiliate that operates in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The deaths come as the U.S. is approaching the Aug. 31 deadline for leaving the country as part of a deal between Washington and the Taliban.