U.K. MoD Denies Russians Fired Warning Shots, Dropped Bombs Near Warship During Black Sea Transit

Russian fighters and warships did not fire warning shots or drop bombs to warn off U.K. warship HMS Defender (D36) operating in the Black Sea, the U.K. Ministry of Defense said in a Wednesday statement to USNI News.

“This morning, HMS Defender carried out a routine transit from Odessa towards Georgia across the Black Sea,” said U.K. MoD head Ben Wallace in the statement.

“As is normal for this route, she entered an internationally recognized traffic separation corridor. She exited that corridor safely at [4:45 a.m.] As is routine, Russian vessels shadowed her passage and she was made aware of training exercises in her wider vicinity.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian military officials told state-run Interfax a combination of Russian fighters and warships had expelled Defender from waters two miles off the coast of the Moscow-seized territory of Crimea near the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. Moscow claimed a border patrol ship fired warning shots at the destroyer and a Su-24 Fencer dropped four high explosive bombs in the path of the warship.

“The destroyer had been warned that weapons would be used if it trespasses the border of the Russian Federation. It did not react to the warning,” the Ministry said, as reported by Interfax.

“The Black Sea Fleet acting together with the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service put an end to the Russian state border violation by the British Navy destroyer HMS Defender.”

In a subsequent statement responding to the Russian ministry’s comments, the U.K. MoD said Defender was conducting an “innocent passage” past Ukrainian territorial waters and the Russians were conducting a previously announced gunnery exercise nearby.

“No warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender,” read a tweet from the U.K. MoD at 8:04 a.m.

“We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity. No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognize the claim that bombs were dropped in her path.”

USNI News understands Defender was in direct transit between Odessa and Georgia, and had been warned by Russian officials about the gunnery exercise and military aircraft operating near the U.K. warship. The warship was operating in an internationally recognized maritime route to the south of Crimea that is about two-miles off the coast of Cape Fiolent.

The U.K., the U.S. and several other countries do not recognize Russia’s claim to a territorial sea around Crimea and view it still as belonging to Ukraine.

While the MoD did not specify the nature of the transit or its location, “innocent passage” of a warship inside any territorial sea is allowed under the U.N. Law of the Sea Convention.

The rules allow a warship to pass through a 12 nautical-mile territorial sea with no warning, as long as it conducts no military operations, launches boats or aircraft and does not linger. In the past, the U.S. has used innocent passage to contest claims of Chinese holding in South China Sea as part of its Freedom of Navigation operations.

This incident comes after USNI News reported the automatic identification system (AIS) track of Defender and HNLMS Evertsen (F805) were falsified on June 18 to show a passage off Crimea much closer to the entrance of the naval base in Sevastopol. The warships were, in fact, in port in Odessa, verified by a web camera pointed at the port.

The two warships are deployed as part of the U.K. Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group, CSG21, and have been operating in the Black Sea since June 14.