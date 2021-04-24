Indonesian Navy Declares Missing Submarine Sunk After Finding Debris

KUALA LUMPUR — The Indonesian Armed Forces has declared the status of attack submarine KRI Nanggala (402) as sunk, following the discovery of debris from the submarine in the search area. In a joint press conference in Bali, Chief Armed Forces Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and Chief of Navy Adm. Yudo Margono stated that the discovery of debris from the submarine which included items that could only have come from the interior of the submarine has resulted in the submarine’s status being changed from missing to sunk.

Among the debris included pipe covering material with Korean writing on them, these having been installed on the submarine during its 2012 refit in the Republic of Korea, a piece from a torpedo straightener and a bottle containing grease that was standard equipment for use on the submarine’s periscope. Air Chief Marshal Tjahjanto stated that the finding of oil slicks and debris were evidence that the submarine had sank.

Margano also stated that a scan had detected what might be the submarine at a depth of almost 2800 feet , well below its maximum depth of 1650 feet. He ruled out that an explosion had taken place, stating Indonesian Navy ships taking part in the exercise with the submarine when it went missing would have detected any explosion occurring, and the likelihood was rather that the submarine developed cracks in the hull as it sank below its maximum pressure depth. However Margono declined to state the status of the 53 personnel on board the submarine, stating that there was no evidence either way to confirm their status.

The Navy Chief also added that discussions between Indonesian forces and foreign partners involved in the search were being carried out to determine the next course of action in the search. Among the foreign ships on scene are the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) and the Singaporean submarine rescue ship MV Swift Rescue. A US Navy P-8 Poseidon is now in Bali to assist with search operations, having arrived on Friday night

Nanggala went missing on 21 April after it had submerged to conduct a torpedo practice exercise. It is the second of two Type 209 submarines built in Germany and commissioned into service in 1981 as the Cakra class.