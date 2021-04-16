Navy to Commission USS Oakland This Weekend    

The Navy over the weekend will commission a new Littoral Combat Ship, the Pentagon announced.

On Saturday the service will commission the future USS Oakland (LCS-24), an Independence-class LCS, in a virtual ceremony broadcast from Oakland, Calif., according to a Defense Department news release.

“Oakland is the third ship to bear the name. She is the 12th Independence-variant LCS,” the Pentagon said in the release.

“The littoral combat ship is a fast, agile, focused-mission platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, while capable of open-ocean tasking and winning against 21st-century coastal threats such as submarines, mines, and swarming small craft,” it continued. “The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.”

The ship will be based out of Naval Base San Diego, according to the Pentagon.

“The USS Oakland crew is excited and ready to bring our ship to life and join the fleet,” Cmdr. Francisco Garza, the future Oakland’s commanding officer, said in the release. “We are privileged to be a part of this ship and embody the spirit of the people of Oakland. As plank owners and future crew members build a positive legacy for this ship, the city of Oakland will experience those successes with us.”

Austal USA built Oakland at the company’s Alabama shipyard. The Navy last June announced that it had taken delivery of Oakland.