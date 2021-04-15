Former USS Bonhomme Richard Towed from San Diego Ahead of Scrapping

The hull of the former warship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) left Naval Base San Diego, Calif., under tow and bound for a Gulf Coast scrapyard on Thursday, according to harbor cameras.

The remains will now be towed from California, around the tip of South America and to Texas, where the ship will be dismantled, USNI News understands. While there was a contract to salvage the remains of the ship, it’s unclear the status of the contract to scrap the hull.

The towing of the 22-year-old hull comes the day after the ship was formally decommissioned in a ceremony at the pier in San Diego.

The crew of the former amphibious warship has largely been reassigned throughout the fleet, with a small contingent still assigned to the ship.

“As BHR sailors disperse throughout the fleet, take the teamwork, spirit, and unity to your next command,” Capt. Gregory Thoroman, Bonhomme Richard’s commanding officer, said in a speech at the ceremony. “For this crew and what we experienced together is the embodiment of our core values of honor, courage, and commitment. The resiliency I saw – man or woman, seaman and up to our highest ranks, united in our common cause and strength to depend on each other – lived up to my motto of train to fight and fight to win. It has been my honor and absolute privilege to serve as your commanding officer.”

The ship suffered a fire last year that burned for four days while it was undergoing a $250 million upgrade. After the fire, the Navy determined it was both cost and time prohibitive to repair the ship, and service leadership elected to scrap the hull instead.

Several investigations into the fire are ongoing.