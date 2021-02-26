Navy Announces Slew of Promotions, Including New Head of Submarine Force Pacific

The Navy this week announced a series of promotions and new assignments for flag officers, including a new head of submarine forces in the Pacific.

The service on Thursday issued a list of 25 rear admirals with new upcoming assignments.

Rear Adm. Jeffrey Jablon, who has been the director for military personnel plans and policy division on the chief of naval operations’ staff, or N13, will lead Naval Submarine Force Pacific. Jablon previously led Submarine Group 10, which oversees ballistic missile submarine activities at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, and also worked for U.S. Strategic Command as the deputy director for plans and policies, according to his Navy biography.

The service also announced a new commander of Naval Surface Force Atlantic. Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, who has been a special assistant to the head of U.S. Fleet Forces, is getting promoted to two-star admiral and will lead SURFLANT. McLane previously commanded Carrier Strike Group 10 and Navy Recruiting Command, according to his service bio.

The Navy will also have a new top aviation requirements officer. Rear Adm. Andrew Loiselle is getting promoted to two-star admiral and will serve as the next air warfare director on the chief of naval operations’ staff (OPNAV N98). Loiselle is the commander of Carrier Strike Group 4, the Navy’s training CSG for the Atlantic, and previously led the Harry S. Truman CSG during its 2019 to 2020 deployment to the Middle East.

Rear Adm. Rich Brophy, the commander of Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC), is slated to become the new commander of CSG 4 after Loiselle moves to the Pentagon.

Rear Adm. John Okon is also getting promoted to two-star admiral and will move to the OPNAV staff to serve as the new head of the Navy’s Warfare Integration Directorate (N2/N6F). Since July 2017, Okon has been the commander of Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command.

Below is the Navy’s full flag officer announcement from Feb. 25:

Rear Adm. Jeffrey T. Jablon will be assigned as commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Jablon is currently serving as director, Military Personnel Plans and Policy Division, N13, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Arlington, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) James A. Kirk, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group Fifteen, San Diego, California. Kirk is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group Eleven, Everett, Washington.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Andrew J. Loiselle, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as director, Air Warfare Division, N98, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C. Loiselle is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group Four, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Brendan R. McLane, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as commander, Naval Surface Force, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia. McLane is currently serving as special assistant to the commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) John A. Okon, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as director, Warfare Integration Directorate, N2/N6F, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C. Okon is currently serving as commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, Stennis Space Center, Mississippi.

Rear Adm. (lower half) James P. Waters III, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as director, Military Personnel Plans and Policy Division, N13, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Arlington, Virginia. Waters is currently serving as commander, Submarine Group Two, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Jeffrey T. Anderson will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group Three, Bremerton, Washington. Anderson is currently serving as deputy director for political-military affairs (Asia), J5, Joint Staff, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael W. Baze will be assigned as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, San Diego, California. Baze is currently serving as director of Maritime Headquarters, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa/Sixth Fleet, Naples, Italy.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Richard T. Brophy Jr., will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group Four, Norfolk, Virginia. Brophy is currently serving as commander, Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center, Fallon, Nevada.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Robert B. Chadwick II will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine, San Diego, California. Chadwick is currently serving as commander, Navy Region Hawaii; and commander, Naval Surface Group, MIDPAC, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Jeffrey J. Czerewko will be assigned as director, fleet integrated readiness and analysis, N02R, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia. Czerewko is currently serving as deputy director, global operations, J39, J3, Joint Staff, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Brian L. Davies will be assigned as commander, Submarine Group Two, Norfolk, Virginia. Davies is currently serving as special assistant to the commander, Navy Personnel Command, Millington, Tennessee.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael P. Donnelly will be assigned as commander, Task Force Seven Zero; and commander, Carrier Strike Group Five, Yokosuka, Japan. Donnelly is currently serving as commander, Navy Region Korea; commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea; and commander, Naval Component, U.S. Forces Korea, United Nations Command, Korea.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Christopher M. Engdahl will be assigned as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Seven; and commander, Amphibious Force, Seventh Fleet, Okinawa, Japan. Engdahl is currently serving as president, Board of Inspection and Survey, Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Kenneth W. Epps will be assigned as commander, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapons Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Epps is currently serving as deputy chief of staff for Fleet Ordnance and Supply/Fleet Supply Officer, N41, U.S. Fleet Forces Command Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Robert M. Gaucher will be assigned commander, Submarine Group Nine, Silverdale, Washington. Gaucher is currently serving as director, Maritime Headquarters (N03), U.S. Pacific Fleet, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Gregory C. Huffman will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group Twelve, Norfolk, Virginia. Huffman is currently serving as director, operations and plans, N31, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Kevin P. Lenox is currently assigned as deputy director for operations, J3, U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Lenox previously served as branch head, Joint Intelligence Operations Center, J3, U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Daniel P. Martin will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group One, San Diego, California. Martin is currently serving as senior military advisor to the assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Wesley R. McCall will be assigned as commander, Navy Region Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida. McCall is currently serving as executive assistant to the assistant secretary of the Navy (energy, installations and environment), Washington, D.C.

Rear Adm. (lower half) John V. Menoni will be assigned as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Two, Virginia Beach, Virginia. Menoni is currently serving as U.S. Indo-Pacific Command representative, Guam, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Palau; commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Marianas; and commander, Joint Region Marianas, Guam.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Curt A. Renshaw will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight, Norfolk, Virginia. Renshaw is currently serving as deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces, U.S. Central Command; and deputy commander, Fifth Fleet, Manama, Bahrain.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Philip E. Sobeck will be assigned as commander, Logistics Group, Western Pacific; and commander, Task Force Seven Three, Singapore. Sobeck is currently serving as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, San Diego, California.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Paul C. Spedero Jr. will be assigned as commander, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, U.S. Transportation Command, Norfolk, Virginia. Spedero is currently serving as director, fleet integrated readiness and analysis, N02R, U.S. Fleet Forces, Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Christopher J. Sweeney will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group Eleven, Everett, Washington. Sweeney is currently serving as deputy director for plans and policy, ECJ-5, U.S. European Command, Stuttgart, Germany.