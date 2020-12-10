White House-led Navy Shipbuilding Plan Set to Will Push Boundaries of Pentagon Budgets, Industry Capacity

The White House today released a long-range Navy shipbuilding plan that is likely to set a fight for resources between the Navy and its sister services and between the Pentagon and Congress.

According to a copy of the plan obtained by USNI News from Capitol Hill, the Fiscal Year 2022 30-year shipbuilding plan outlines a plan that by FY 2025 would spend nearly $34 billion a year on shipbuilding, build three attack submarines a year even though industry is currently struggling to build to, buy four Large Unmanned Surface Vessels a year even though Congress isn’t comfortable starting the program of record at all, add a second shipbuilder for the frigate program whose detail design isn’t yet complete, and retire almost half the cruiser fleet to free up funds for the modernization efforts.

Overall, the ship plan would add 82 new ships in the five years between 2022 and 2026, at a cost of $147 billion. That’s a massive increase compared to previous plans: in February, the Navy projected in its FY 2021 budget request that it would buy just 44 ships from 2021 through 2025, spending $102 billion to do so. The new plan shows an 86-percent increase in the number of ships the service would buy in the next five-year Future Years Defense Program (FYDP), and a 44-percent increase in shipbuilding and conversion account spending.

Included in that greater spending is an increase in attack submarine and frigate construction and the start of light amphibious warship and next-generation logistics ship programs to support new operating concepts.

It’s unclear what would be cut to find this money. Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper by October finally came around to the idea of giving the Navy a larger piece of the defense budget pie to grow the fleet, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said this month that the Army and Air Force would likely see a drop in funding to allow for this modernized fleet that’s optimized for a fight against China or Russia. However, the 30-year ship plan talks about the Navy seeing just 2-percent real growth in its topline to achieve this larger fleet, so it’s unclear what new money would be made available to the Navy and what cuts would have to be made internally to achieve this vision. In the near term, the incoming Biden administration may not support any additional spending, given the immense pressure it will face to address the pandemic and related economic challenges for businesses and families.

The Navy was not allowed to release its long-range ship plan earlier this year alongside the FY 2021 budget request, after Esper expressed significant concern with the Navy’s plan to grow and modernize in a cost-conscious way. Esper directed the Pentagon to lead a Future Naval Force Study effort that spanned from about February to October. Esper released his plan to achieve more than 500 manned and unmanned ships by 2045 shortly before being fired by President Donald Trump. The FNFS and the ship plan weren’t released at the time that Esper was verbally touting the outline of his plan, as the White House was still reviewing the plan.

On Wednesday National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought released an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal outlining yet more details of the plan. Today, copies of the long-range plan began circulating among lawmakers.

The White House labeled this document the FY 2022 plan – noting that it’s not reflective of the FY 2021 plans still waiting to be passed into law on the Hill – though the incoming Biden administration will be the one to submit the FY 2022 spending request and related documents such as this long-range shipbuilding plan.

In the short term, the plan would reach 316 ships by the end of the FYDP, through buying 82 new ships for a cost of $147 billion in these five years but also retiring many legacy ships such as cruisers and dock landing ships. By 2045, the timeframe Esper focused on in his FNFS, the Navy would have 403 manned ships – or 546 manned ships plus unmanned surface and undersea vessels, the report says. By 2051, the end of the 30-year plan, the fleet would have dipped back below 400 ships and then come back up to 405.

Undersea Warfare

According to the report, “maintaining our undersea advantage is a priority for the Navy. We are in the process of assuring the industrial base capability to continue delivering three SSNs per year past FY26 during Columbia serial production. The post-FYDP SSN profile will continue to be reviewed and updated in subsequent plans as the industrial base assessments are refined with the goal of three SSNs per year, if affordable and supportable by the industrial base.”

The industrial base has never built three Virginia-class SSNs a year and it’s unclear what investments would be needed to help them achieve that production rate while also building the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine.

The Navy and lawmakers had previously discussed plans of buying as many as 15 SSNs during the current multiyear contract that spans FY 2019 through 2023. Instead, the Navy only awarded a contract for nine, with an option for the tenth – well short of the hoped-for three-a-year rate, or even the possibility of building three in some years when industry could accommodate it. The Navy wanted to include two SSNs in the current FY 2021 budget request, but the Pentagon and White House ultimately took out one submarine, leaving the Navy to request just one SSN while touting the importance of the undersea fight in its future operational plans. The White House ultimately changed its mind this fall, asking lawmakers to include a second SSN in the final FY 2021 authorization and spending bills.

Since the industrial base didn’t use the momentum it had – when it needed to grow to two SSNs and Columbia – to aim for three SSNs a year, it’s unclear if or how quickly the industrial base could again ramp up to achieve three boats a year without harming SSBN construction efforts. SSN deliveries have been delayed for the past several boats, so if the industrial base can’t build two a year without production delays, it’s unclear what would happen if they tried to go to three. The long-range plan also shows SSN procurement in the outyears oscillating between two and three boats rather than staying at three a year consistently, so it’s unclear if that’s due to limitations in industry capacity or limitations of funding, and therefore whether it would be worth it for industry to invest in greater capacity if the Navy wasn’t going to commit to buying three a year for the long-haul.

The report notes the Navy would invest $1.7 billion from FY 2022 to 2024 for shipyard facilitization to enable increased production of SSNs.

Last month, Huntington Ingalls Industries CEO Mike Petters said during a quarterly earnings call that his Newport News Shipbuilding and co-builder General Dynamics Electric Boat, and their supply base, could grow their capacity but would only do so if the Navy was serious about sustained increased production rates over the long term.

“I think the shipyards will have to build, maybe invest in more capacity and more workforce. I think that we’re going to have to create some parallel capacity, maybe think a little bit more about buying pieces that we were doing organically before, maybe structural units or fittings or foundations or something like that. … And then I think you really have to be focused: if you‘re going to get it there, you really have to get the supply chain up to speed. Our supply chain in support of all of shipbuilding, but in particular our nuclear enterprise, it’s very capable, but it’s also kind of thin. So you really need to have a persistent, consistent, sustainable set of messaging to the industry that you’re going to sustain this rate for a significant time to create or attract the investment in technology, capital and people that the supply chain’s going to need to go do,” Petters said.

Unmanned Vessels

The plan lays out an aggressive schedule for building the Large Unmanned Surface Vessel, the Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel and the Extra Large Unmanned Underwater Vehicle.

According to this plan, by the end of the FYDP the Navy would have bought 12 LUSVs, one MUSV and eight XLUUVs – this despite none of them being programs of record in the procurement phase yet.

The Navy has one MUSV in its Surface Development Squadron-1 in San Diego, with a second on its way. It will by September have taken custody of two LUSV prototypes, which were built by the Pentagon’s Strategic Capabilities Office and are still under SCO command for testing. Boeing started construction of its first XLUUV this fall, USNI News understands, though it previously delivered prototypes for the Navy to begin experimenting with.

Lawmakers have expressed concern the Navy is already planning to move out too quickly on these unproven technologies – especially on the LUSV, which would include missile-launchers for defensive and offensive missions. This plan accelerates them greatly, from one or two LUSVs a year to as many as four a year, which isn’t likely to sit well with Congress.

Surface Ships

This plan would hurry the pace of frigate production – originally planned for a single yard to build nine ships from FY 2020 through FY 2025 – and add a second yard possibly as early as 2023 to achieve a four-a-year rate by 2025.

The plan lays the groundwork for another Arleigh Burke Flight III destroyer multiyear procurement contract in FY 2023 as a bridge between today’s contract and the Large Surface Combatant program, expected to go into detail design in 2026 and start construction in 2028. This plan includes nonrecurring engineering funding starting in 2026.

The plan would start a new Light Amphibious Warship in 2022 and a Next Generation Logistics Ship in 2023 to help the Navy and Marines achieve their Distributed Maritime Operations and Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment concepts for operating against China.

On the traditional amphibious ship side, the plan would accelerate amphibious assault ship LHA-9 acquisition to FY 2022 and ties its funding to three LPD Flight II ships, LPDs 31 through 33. USNI News understands that the Navy and Marine Corps had been eyeing a multiship procurement strategy with these four ships to help accelerate LHA-9, as part of the mitigation strategy for losing USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) to a fire this summer.

The plan would also buy a new class of submarine tender starting in 2024.

Some legacy systems would be retired early to help pay for all these new investments. Ten of the 22 cruisers would be retired in the FYDP – something Congress has not allowed the Navy to do in the past – as would several LSDs.

Still, the report projects that Navy operations and sustainment costs would quadruple over these 30 years as the fleet grows from about 300 manned ships to about 400.