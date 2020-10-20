U.S., U.K. Navies Working to Achieve ‘Interchangeability’ in Carrier Forces, Collaboration on Unmanned and AI

The U.S. Navy and U.S. Royal Navy are drawing closer together, going beyond making the fleets interoperable or integrated and instead aiming for interchangeability in carrier operations, undersea warfare and more, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday announced today.



Gilday, speaking in a recorded video shown at the Atlantic Future Forum 2020 event held aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), said that “after months of hard work on both sides of the Atlantic, I am proud to announce that the First Sea Lord and I will sign a future integrated warfighting statement of intent that will set a cooperative vision for interchangeability. We will synchronize pioneering capabilities, strengthen operating concepts and focus our collective efforts to deliver combined seapower together. By organizing our cooperation on carrier strike, underwater superiority, Navy/Marine integration and doubling down on future warfighting like unmanned and artificial intelligence, we will remain at the leading edge of great power competition.”

This announcement comes after Queen Elizabeth wrapped up operations in a NATO exercise off Scotland that included launching F-35B Joint Strike Fighter jets both from a British squadron and a U.S. Marine Corps squadron. The strike group also included USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) and Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen (F805).

Queen Elizabeth Commanding Officer Capt. Angus Essenhigh said during the AFF 20 kickoff that his ship had been “equipped with the most fifth-generation strike power ever deployed at sea: an incredibly potent blend of U.K. and U.S. Marine Corps F-35B jets working together in a way that’s taken the very concept of interoperability to a while new level, where we now aspire to not only achieve interoperability but interchangeability, in which the U.K. and U.S. jets fly in mixed formations against common target sets.”

Gilday added in his remarks that the U.S. and U.K. navies “have a long tradition of sailing together, from the Atlantic to the Indo-Pacific. No doubt our storied past has strengthened our friendship today and will do so far far into the future.”

First Sea Lord Adm. Tony Radakin said during his opening remarks that they are “two different nations but one common goal: that of making not only the Atlantic but also the world more secure, more prosperous and more equitable for everyone.”

Gilday and Radakin, along with French counterpart Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Christophe Prazuck, conducted a virtual trilateral maritime discussion on June 12 to discuss advancing warfighting interoperability and deepening cooperation between the three NATO allies.

“Together, with my British and French counterparts, we reaffirm our commitment to our global partnership and responsibility to a free and open maritime commons,” Gilday said in a news release following the discussion.

“Through continued dialogue and shared lessons learned, we are strengthening our forces’ interoperability and collective ability in upholding a rules-based international order at sea.”

This trilateral cooperation has also included a wargaming series. Last year’s inaugural event was hosted by the U.S. Navy and focused on anti-submarine warfare, USNI News previously reported. This year’s wargaming event, also conducted virtually, was led by the U.K. and focused on multi-carrier operations. France will host the wargame in 2021.