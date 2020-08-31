UPDATED: E-2C Hawkeye Crashes Near Wallops Island, Crew Recovered Safely

This post has been updated with an additional statement from the Navy.

A Navy command and control aircraft on a training flight crashed near the NASA flight center on Wallops Island, Va., service officials told USNI News on Monday.

The crew of the E-2C Hawkeye – two pilots and two aircrew – safely bailed out the aircraft and are currently undergoing medical evaluation, Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg told USNI News.

“The E-2 crashed at approximately 3:50 p.m. The two pilots and two crew members bailed out of the aircraft safely through the main cabin door. At the time of the crash, the E-2 was conducting a training flight,” read a Monday evening statement.

“The pilots and aircrew bailed out of the aircraft using parachutes located in the aircraft. The crew are required to strap on the parachutes when they get aboard the aircraft.”

The Hawkeye went down over land near the Wallops Island flight facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore and just south of the Maryland border.

“Initial reports indicate no structures or personnel on the ground were damaged or injured in the mishap,” reads a statement from the Navy.

“The cause of the mishap is under investigation.”

A report in the Shore Daily News said the Hawkeye came down in a soybean field. A photo on social media shows the broken fuselage of the aircraft covered in a fire suppressant foam.

The Hawkeye, assigned to the “Greyhawks” of Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 120 Fleet Replacement Squadron, left Chambers Field at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., on Monday for the training mission before the crash.

Coast Guard helicopters, Navy aircraft and local first responders quickly began the search for the crew of the aircraft. A photo from the search shows a Navy P-8A Poseidon in the region.

Navy aircraft have routinely used the field at Wallops for Field Carrier Landing Practice since 2013. The installation at Wallops Island was initially Naval Auxiliary Air Station (NAAS) Chincoteague and has facilities for Navy aircraft to practice the techniques of carrier landings on shore.

The following is the complete initial statement from the Navy and subsequent update.

From Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Public Affairs NORFOLK, Va. – An E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 120 Fleet Replacement Squadron on board Naval Station Norfolk, crashed in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Aug. 31. The E-2 crashed at approximately 4:05 p.m. The two pilots and two crewmembers bailed out of the aircraft safely. At the time of the crash, the E-2 was conducting a training flight.VAW-120 reports to Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing commanded by Capt. Michael France. Initial reports indicate no structures or personnel on the ground were damaged or injured in the mishap. The cause of the mishap is under investigation.

