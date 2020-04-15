Two U.S. Sailors on French Carrier Charles de Gaulle Test Positive for COVID-19

Two U.S. sailors assigned to French aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R91) have tested positive for COVID-19, after an outbreak of the virus forced the nuclear-powered carrier to return to France from its deployment to the North Atlantic and North Sea.

Four American sailors are assigned to Charles de Gaulle as part of the Navy’s Personnel Exchange Program, which fully integrates the sailors into partner nations’ crews and operations, according to a Navy news release. Two of those four tested positive for the disease, part of 50 total sailors on the carrier who tested positive as of April 10.

The French Navy (Marine Nationale) first announced April 8 that about 40 sailors tested positive and the ship was heading home to Toulon Naval Base in Southern France. The carrier returned home about two weeks earlier than originally planned, after operating for three months in the Mediterranean and Northern European waters.

La désinfection des aéronefs est achevée, réalisée par des techniciens et des @MarinsPompiers. Le processus de désinfection des bâtiments de surface, assuré par des équipes mixtes interarmées / industriels, débutera à l’issue du débarquement des équipages. pic.twitter.com/ouDE6uDdH3 — Marine nationale (@MarineNationale) April 12, 2020

“Onboard the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle currently deployed in the Atlantic as part of the mission Foch, around forty sailors are today under close medical observation. They are showing symptoms consistent with possible COVID-19 infection. These first symptoms have appeared recently,” reads the statement from last week.

On April 10, the Marine Nationale said 50 of 66 COVID tests conducted came back positive, and three sailors had been flown off the ship as a preventative measure.

The U.S. Navy did not elaborate on the condition of the two sick sailors, just noting that “two of four U.S. sailors assigned to the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R91) tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving excellent host nation medical care at French facilities. The sailors are part of the U.S. Navy’s (PEP), which fosters strong relationships and enhanced communication with partners and Allies. As part of the PEP program Sailors are integrated into the French crew in all daily operations, which includes medical care, if needed. We are working closely with our NATO Ally to fight against the virus and we are confident that our Sailors are in good hands. We look forward to continued operations with the Charles de Gaulle and the French Navy in the future.”

According to the Marine Nationale’s Twitter account, the aircraft from the air wing returned to their bases on April 11 and all ships in the strike group returned to their homeports on April 12. The aircraft and ships are going through a disinfecting process, and all sailors involved will go through a screening and containment protocol developed by the Marine Nationale in collaboration with civilian health authorities.

“All seafarers will be placed in quarantine, adapted to the medical and personal situation of each. Measures are taken to ensure their safe arrival. The primary objective is the health of seafarers and the protection of their relatives and fellow citizens,” according to a translation of the tweet.