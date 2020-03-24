DoD, Navy Trying to Keep Defense Industrial Base – and Workers – Healthy During COVID Pandemic

The Navy and the Pentagon are trying to help the defense industrial base stay viable and productive during the coronavirus outbreak while also ensuring workers are kept safe and healthy.

Amid conflicting guidance from federal, state and local officials about the extent of stay-home orders and other measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, Defense Department leadership put out a string of memos foot-stomping that the defense industrial base (DIB) is considered a critical infrastructure sector and should be kept open when and where possible during the current outbreak.

“Consistent with the President’s guidelines: ‘If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule,’” notes a March 20 memo signed by Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord.

“The Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce for the DIB includes workers who support the essential products and services required to meet national security commitments to the Federal Government and the U.S. Military.”

Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition James Geurts similarly reached out to industry, sending the major shipyards a letter asking for balance between keeping workers safe and keeping ship construction on track.

“During this time of national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to emphasize the importance of employee health and safety as well as reemphasize the importance of the ship construction and repair efforts you and your suppliers perform to the national defense. Delivering or redelivering our ships to the fleet is a national need that is unwavering and crucial to our national security,” Geurts wrote in a March 19 letter to major prime contractors.

“Given the mission essential functions you perform, while ensuring the safety and well-being of the workforce, I cannot stress enough the importance of accomplishing the mission, and notifying the Government of any impediments that are considered likely to interfere with timely accomplishment of the mission.

Geurts’ spokesman, Capt. Danny Hernandez, told USNI News that the assistant secretary has been in constant talks with industry about what barriers to production could come up during this time of pandemic and economic downturn, and cash flow has been among the major issues discussed.

“Mr. Geurts has an open dialog with industry leadership to discuss health of the workforce and meeting the mission. Key topics in these discussions have included health of the workforce, cash flow and the supplier base, all essential to what industry and our nation needs during this period,” he said.

“The team is sharing best practices for delivering ships and aircraft to the Fleet, while also discussing CDC measures to protect the workforce. Working together has enabled the Navy to apply resources to the highest priority efforts to ensure we are maximizing readiness for the Navy. Health and safety, as well as the mission of ship construction and repair efforts, is critical to our national security.”

To address cash flow, the Defense Department announced Friday that progress payments to contractors would be increased from 80 percent to 90 percent for large contractors and from 90 percent to 95 percent for small companies. Typically the contractors can be paid monthly for costs incurred, at a less-than-full rate so that they must finish the work and receive the remaining payment at the end. In this time, though, with worries about being able to pay staff and continue to buy parts even while the pandemic worsens, the Pentagon has agreed to pay more cash each month and hold on to the less for final payment.

Geurts noted in a separate March 20 memo that “it is imperative we keep the Nation’s, and the Navy’s, defense industrial base from going into extremis during the current COVID-19 crisis. A key element of this is to ensure companies, and in particular the underlying suppliers, remain solvent and available to support the Navy.”

The memo adds that program executive offices and the program offices under them should reduce the retentions and withholds to the lowest amount possible under those new DoD guidelines, pay all settled requests for an equitable adjustment (REAs) immediately and resolve any remaining REAs quickly, ensure those government employees involved in processing payments to contractors are deemed mission essential and are working during this time, and accelerate negotiations on future work to keep money flowing to prime contractors and their lower-tier suppliers.

Vice Adm. Tom Moore, the head of Naval Sea Systems Command, added in his own memo on March 20 that “NAVSEA continues to emphasize performance, particularly completion of mission essential and emergency tasks by both government and industry” and that he was also looking to engage with industry and hear any ideas that could keep companies from getting in extremis. He also noted the need to follow CDC recommendations such as social distancing and teleworking, limiting travel and other measures that can impede work, and he asked for open communication on struggles in this environment as well as to be notified if there are any COVID-19 illnesses at NAVSEA contractors or their suppliers.