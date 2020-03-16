2nd Sailor Assigned to Naples Tests Positive for Coronavirus; 18 US Service Members Confirmed with Virus

A second sailor in Italy has tested positive for the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus, U.S. 6th Fleet announced on Monday.

“The test sample has been sent to Rome for confirmatory lab testing. The member shared a common workspace with the first sailor at NSA Naples who initially tested positive on March 6,” reads the statement, noting the sailor was diagnosed with the infection by local Italian health officials.

“The member has been confined to their residence since March 6, when they were identified as a close contact of the first case. Additional precautionary measures have already been taken to thoroughly clean the sailor’s workspace and assess the health of all other coworkers.”

Other sailors who worked with the first sailor with the virus have been quarantined, and their conditions are being monitored. The Navy conducted a contact investigation to determine the extent of the contact of the infected sailor.

“We are committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with Italian authorities, U.S. embassy, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and local population,” reads the statement.

Naval Support Activity Naples is home to U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. 6th Fleet. Italy has been among the worst hit by the virus. As of Friday, Italy had 28,000 confirmed cases and 2,158 deaths, according to a tabulation of cases by Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 18 total American service members who have contracted COVID-19 virus, Pentagon officials said during a Monday morning afternoon press conference.

Additionally, 13 dependents, three military civilians and three contractors have been found to have the disease, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman and Joint Staff Surgeon Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs told reporters in the Pentagon.

Over the weekend, the Navy announced the first sailor assigned to a warship had been diagnosed with virus. A sailor from USS Boxer (LHD-4) was discovered on Saturday and is being quarantined, and parts of the ship are being cleaned, the service said.

A Marine assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif. and a Marine currently at Ft. Belvoir, Va., have tested also positive for the virus.

News of the new infections come on the first day a wide-ranging series of government-funded travel restrictions for service members and their families to into effect. The new restrictions were announced on Friday by Pentagon leadership.

“This restriction will halt all domestic travel, including permanent change of station, and temporary duty,” reads a statement a Pentagon statement. “This restriction will also pause civilian hiring at DoD installations and components for persons who do not reside within the hiring entity’s local commuting area.”

