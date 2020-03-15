The first sailor assigned to a warship has tested “presumptive positive” for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Navy announced on Sunday.

A sailor assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD-4), currently pier-side at Naval Station San Diego, Calif., was tested on Friday. Results came back on Saturday that indicated the sailor likely had the virus.

“The individual is currently quarantined at home in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” reads a statement from the Navy.

“The test result is considered presumptive positive, pending confirmation by the CDC.”

Other Boxer crew that have come in contact with the presumed-to-be infected sailor have been notified are now in a 14-day quarantine in their quarters and in contact with Navy medical professionals, a Navy spokesperson told USNI News on Sunday evening.

An investigation is ongoing to find the extent of the contact between the sailor and other personnel on the ship and at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

“Depending on the results of that investigation, additional mitigations may be taken,” reads a statement from the service.

The ship and its crew will now follow guidance from the Navy and public health professionals on disinfecting and cleaning the ship, the spokesman said.

Boxer and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit returned to California in November from an eight-month deployment to the Middle East and Indo-Pacific

News of the infection comes just hours after the Pentagon and the Navy issued sweeping new “stop movement” guidance that places strict limits on the movements on service members, military civilians and their dependents.

The restrictions come as the COVID-19 virus has infected 10 active-duty service members, a civilian, eight dependents and two contractors, a defense official told USNI News on Saturday.

As of Sunday, about 167,000 people have been reported infected with the virus worldwide, resulting in 6,000 deaths. In the U.S., 3,250 have been reported infected, resulting in 40 deaths.

