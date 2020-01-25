Navy MH-60S Helicopter Crashes in the Philippine Sea off Okinawa, Crew Rescued

Five sailors are in stable condition following the crash of their MH-60S helicopter in the Philippine Sea, U.S. 7th Fleet said on Saturday.

The MH-60S was operating from 7th Fleet command ship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) when it went down about 5:15 p.m. local time, read a statement from the Navy.

“Three aircrew were recovered by a Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60 search and rescue helicopter, and the other two were recovered by a USS Blue Ridge MH-60S helicopter,” read the statement.

Of the five aircrew, three were sent to the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa for evaluation and two are back aboard Blue Ridge.

“Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japanese Coast Guard, USS America (LHA-6), USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) and the U.S. Air Force all participated in the search and rescue,” read the statement.

The following is the complete statement from U.S. 7th Fleet.



Crew Safe After U.S. Navy Helicopter Goes Down in Philippine Sea By U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs | Jan. 25, 2020 PHILIPPINE SEA –

Five aircrew were rescued after their MH-60S helicopter went down in the Philippine Sea Jan. 25. Three were transported by a Japanese helicopter to Naval Hospital Okinawa for evaluation.

Two aircrew returned by U.S. Navy helicopter to USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19).

All five crewmembers are currently in stable condition.

The MH-60 assigned to Blue Ridge went down while conducting routine operations at approximately 5:15 p.m. local time.

Three aircrew were recovered by a Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60 search and rescue helicopter, and the other two were recovered by a USS Blue Ridge MH-60S helicopter.

Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japanese Coast Guard, USS America (LHA 6), USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and the U.S. Air Force all participated in the search and rescue.