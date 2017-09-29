V-22 Osprey Suffers ‘Hard Landing’ in Syria, Two Service Members Injured

This post will be updated as new information becomes available.

A V-22 has gone down in Syria, injuring two service member sometime on Thursday, a defense official confirmed to USNI News on Friday.

The V-22 that was operating in support of the ongoing Operation Inherent Resolve mission against ISIS forces suffered a “hard landing,” according to the official.

The downing resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to two unidentified service member. Other press reports indicate the aircraft was operating from a coalition ground base and was destroyed following the hard landing.

“The two were evaluated for non-life threatening injuries and quickly transported to a medical treatment facility, where they were seen and released,” read a Friday release from U.S. Central Command.

“The other passengers and crew on the aircraft were uninjured, and no other casualties were reported on the ground.”

The official would not identify the variant or the service to which the V-22 was attached.

While the V-22 is most closely associated with the Marine Corps, the Air Force operates a special operations variant of the aircraft in limited numbers — the CV-22.

The Pentagon has operated ground forces in Syria including Marine and Army artillery units as well as unspecified special operations forces in the country.

The following is the complete statement from U.S. Central Command.

Two U.S. service members were injured after a Coalition aircraft executed a hard landing early morning Sept. 29 in the Middle East.

The two were evaluated for non-life threatening injuries and quickly transported to a medical treatment facility, where they were seen and released.

The other passengers and crew on the aircraft were uninjured, and no other casualties were reported on the ground.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by the Coalition.