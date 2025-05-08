Chinese Frigates Harass Philippine Navy Warship Near Scarborough Shoal

Two Chinese Navy frigates and a China Coast Guard cutter harassed a Philippine Navy patrol ship in the South China Sea near Scarborough Shoal on Monday in what Manila described as “aggressive and unsafe maneuvers.”

People’s Liberation Army Navy 054A frigates Tongliao (554) and Liuzhou (573) intercepted BRP Emilio Jacinto (PS 35) around 12 nautical miles southwest of Scarborough Shoal, a frequently contested South China Sea maritime feature. China Coast Guard cutter 5403 also participated in the interdiction attempt.

According to an Armed Forces of the Philippines release, the ex-Royal Navy Hong Kong Squadron Peacock-class corvette was in the area supporting the Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources maritime patrol operations.

Video released by the Philippine military of the incident depicts Tongliao closely trailing and Liuzhou crossing the bow of Emilio Jacinto. The release also claimed that cutter 5403 attempted to block the patrol ship.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines expresses its serious concern over these irresponsible actions by Chinese maritime forces. Such threatening and provocative conduct can lead to [a] misunderstanding that may escalate tensions and impact regional stability,” stated a Philippine release.

Manila criticized China’s disregard for international regulations for preventing collisions at sea and lauded the crew of Emilio Jacinto for their professionalism in the face of Chinese intimidation.

The People’s Liberation Army Southern Theatre Command stated that Chinese air and naval forces expelled Emilio Jacinto from Beijing’s claimed “territorial waters” at Huangyan Dao, China’s designation for Scarborough Shoal, on Monday evening.

While incidents between Beijing and Manila over the disputed waters of the South China Sea regularly occur with white-hulled Coast Guard ships, incidents between their two navies are rare. Manila has previously preferred a Coast Guard-only approach to confronting Chinese forces, as seen around Sabina and Second Thomas Shoals. The Philippine Navy has taken an over-the-horizon role, with its patrol ships and frigates maintaining watch from a distance of resupply missions and other civilian efforts.

According to China’s Ministry of National Defense, a similar incident occurred near Scarborough Shoal last month with Emilio Jacinto’s sister ship BRP Apolinario Mabini (PS 36). “We solemnly warn the Philippine side to immediately cease infringement and provocation. Otherwise, all consequences arising therefrom will be borne by the Philippine side,” stated a Chinese military release on the April incident.

Apolinario Mabini also drilled alongside USS Savannah (LCS 28), USS Comstock (LSD 45), JS Yahagi (FFM-5) and other Philippine vessels during Balikatan 2025 in late April.