U.S. Special Forces Deploy Across the Philippines for Balikatan 2025 

Special operations forces from the U.S. Navy, Army and Air Force are operating throughout the Philippines and the South China Sea for Balikatan 2025.

U.S. Naval Special Warfare Combatant Craft Assault and Medium vessels joined Army 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment MH-60s and MH-47s in Subic Bay for a medical evacuation exercise during the earlier stages of Balikatan. These Navy special operations craft were deployed to the Philippines via Air Force MC-130Js. The Army helicopters have also been spotted throughout the Philippines, practicing low-level flight over water and aerial refueling from special operations MC-130Js from the Air Force.

An Air Force CV-22 landed on USS Comstock (LSD-45) in the South China Sea during Balikatan’s maritime component off Western Luzon in mid-April.

Although U.S. special forces in the Philippines have been a hallmark of Washington and Manila’s defense relationship since the Global War on Terror, their focus in assisting local forces grew beyond counterinsurgency and into external defense efforts.

U.S. Naval Special Warfare SEALs and combatant-craft crewmen have trained with their Philippine Navy counterparts and Coast Guard personnel in the South China Sea and the Luzon Strait.

In March, Philippine and Navy SEALs simulated a gas and oil platform seizure near contested features in the West Philippine Sea, a section of the South China Sea that Manila claims under its exclusive economic zone. U.S. special forces held a small vessel defensive tactics training activity for the Philippine Coast Guard last October in Palawan. Navy Combatant Craft have also trained alongside Manila’s white hulls in the Luzon Strait.

The U.S. has employed its special operations capability to assist partners, such as the Philippines and Taiwan, in preparing against China amid growing regional tensions.

Advanced bilateral special forces cooperation between the U.S. and the Philippines was pledged by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth as a “key initiative” during his visit to Manila in March. According to a joint statement with his Philippine counterpart, Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro, the training would focus on “complex landing scenarios” within the Batanes island chain.

These strategically-located islands in the Luzon Strait have been the focus of more bilateral U.S.-Philippine exercises amid concerns of a conflict between China and Taiwan. Philippine military chief Gen. Romero Brawner told troops stationed in the area to prepare for a potential conflict, stating that the country would “inevitably” become involved.