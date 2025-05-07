DoD Investigation into Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Operations

The following is May 2, 2025, the Evaluation of the DoD’s Capabilities to Effectively Carry out Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore Operations and Exercises.

From the report

Although the DoD completed 1 JLOTS operation and 11 JLOTS exercises between 2014 and 2024, the Army and Navy faced multiple challenges to effectively perform those operations and exercises. Specifically, we concluded that the Army and Navy did not meet Service-level standards for equipment and unit readiness to perform JLOTS operations, such as mission-capable rates for watercraft. This occurred because from 2014 through 2024, the Army and Navy reduced maintenance and training resources necessary to meet mission‑capable and manning standards for their JLOTS-capable units in accordance with the legal requirements of sections 7013 and 8013, title 10, United States Code (10 U.S.C. §7013 and §8013) to organize, train, and equip their forces.

We also concluded that:

the Army and Navy did not organize, train, and equip to a common joint standard, or JMET, for JLOTS operations and exercises;

Army-and Navy-specific equipment, including watercraft, piers, and causeways, as well as command, control, and communications (C3) systems was not interoperable and, as a result, suffered damage during operations and exercises, including Operation Neptune Solace in Gaza; and

the GCC and Military Service component planners did not fully consider mission-specific information requirements, such as beach conditions, average sea states, and other factors that affect the ability to successfully plan and conduct JLOTS operations.

These conditions occurred because USTRANSCOM did not fully exercise its authority as the JDDC to assist in establishing joint mission standards, interoperability requirements, and minimum planning elements for JLOTS operations and exercises under DoDI 5158.06. Specifically, USTRANSCOM did not fully perform the following requirements as the JDDC for JLOTS.

Coordinate with the GCCs, Military Services, and Joint Staff to develop and implement JMETs and other performance metrics and standards to measure the capacity and resiliency of the DoD’s JLOTS capabilities, even though, according to USTRANSCOM officials, they considered the need for JLOTS-specific JMETs in the past;

Promote joint interoperability of JLOTS equipment across the Army and Navy by identifying interoperability requirements and achieve consensus between the Services to organize, train, and equip their forces to operate jointly, such as by developing and implementing the Joint Universal Causeway Interface Module; or

Lead collaborative efforts between the GCC planners and Army and Navy subject matter experts to identify capability and readiness gaps, as well as align JLOTS planning functions and recommend sequencing of logistics actions.

As a result, the DoD repeatedly encountered challenges and inefficiencies during JLOTS operations and exercises, including during Operation Neptune Solace in Gaza. The DoD also faced challenges in meeting the requirements of a fast-paced or contested environment and during simultaneous regional or global operations. One specific challenge is that the DoD’s ability to successfully execute multiple JLOTS missions requiring the DoD’s Modular Causeway System or Army and Navy watercraft may not be possible, or may be severely limited, based on Army and Navy manning and training, including system availability and the lack of interoperability.

