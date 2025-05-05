Search

Suggestions

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: May 5, 2025

May 5, 2025 1:30 PM
USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of May 5, 2025, based on Navy and public data. In cases in which a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway
295
(USS 234, USNS 61)		 100
(USS 72, USNS 28)		 69
(44 Deployed, 25 Local)

In Japan

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Roberto Gonzales, from Miami, assigned to air department’s flight deck crash and salvage division, fights a simulated fire during a general quarters drill on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) while moored pierside at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 29, 2025. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan.

Amphibious warship USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo, Japan.

America is set to leave Japan and shift homeports to San Diego later this year, USNI News learned. USS Tripoli (LHA-7) will replace America as the forward-deployed big-deck amphibious warship.

In Suva, Fiji

US 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) arrives in Suva, Fiji, for a scheduled port visit, May 5, 2025. US Navy Photo

Command ship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) arrived in Suva, Fiji, on Monday for a regularly scheduled port visit, according to ship spotters. Blue Ridge conducted exercises with the French Navy before arriving in Fiji.

In the South China Sea

An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the ‘Fighting Redcocks’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 is guided into position on the catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) in the Philippine Sea, April 30, 2025. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is operating in the South China Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 11

Sailors practice applying tourniquets during a general quarters drill aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) in the Philippine Sea, May 1, 2025. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported at Naval Station Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

An MH-60S Knight Hawk from the ‘Indians’ of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 flies near the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) in the Philippine Sea, April 29, 2025. US Navy Photo
  • The “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA 94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA 137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA 146 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bluetails” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 Det. – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “BattleCats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Destroyer Squadron 9
Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Naval Station Everett, Wash., and embarked on Nimitz. These are the destroyers that embarked on the initial deployment.

  • USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Gridley (DDG-101), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.
  • USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
  • USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Eastern Mediterranean

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG-103) prepares to come alongside the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE-8) for a replenishment-at-sea in the Red Sea on April 25, 2025. US Navy Photo

As of Monday, the Navy had two independently deployed guided-missile surface warships in the Mediterranean.

  • USS The Sullivans (DDG-68), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

In Praia, Cape Verde

Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20), the US 6th Fleet Flagship, arrives in Praia, Cabo Verde, in support Obangame Express 2025 on May 4, 2025. US Navy Photo

Command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) arrived in Cape Verde on Sunday ahead of the Obanagame Express 2025 exercise.

“Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns,” reads a description of the exercise.

In the Red Sea

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) during flight operations on May 4, 2025. US Navy Photo

U.S. ships continue a campaign against Houthi targets in Yemen as part of Operation Rough Rider. The operation in the Red Sea in parallel with Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led multinational effort to protect merchant vessels moving through the region. The campaign against the Houthis in Yemen is ongoing.

Although the Houthis are now targeting American warships and Israeli ships, there have not been any reports of Houthi attacks on commercial ships in 2025.

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), with Carrier Air Wing 1 embarked, is operating in the Red Sea. Late last week, Truman’s deployment to the Middle East was extended by one week by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, according to a report in the Associated Press. The strike group deployed on Sept. 23, 2024.

Carrier Strike Group 8

An MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, takes off of the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) in the Red Sea. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

Two US Navy Aviation Structural Mechanics (Equipment), assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, secure the holding chains of an F/A-18F Super Hornet aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on April 25, 2025. US Navy Photo
  • The “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA 143 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA 81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA 136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Main Battery” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 144 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 Det. – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.
  • The “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

Sailors rig a fuel hose during a fueling-at-sea aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG-64) on April 30, 2025. US Navy Photo
  • USS Gettysburg (CG-64), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28

A sailor practices team movement in a drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on April 30, 2025. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Naval Station Norfolk, Va., and embarked on Harry S. Truman.

  • USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

Guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN-729) is operating in the Middle East. The Ohio-class submarine carries 154 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles, as well as special operations forces.

As of Monday, the Navy had one independently deployed guided-missile surface warship in the Red Sea.

  • USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79), homeported at Naval Station Rota.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA).

PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Arabian Sea

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) on April 28, 2025. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), with Carrier Air Wing 2 embarked, is now operating in U.S. Central Command, supporting a two-carrier presence in the region, USNI News reported.

Carrier Strike Group 1

A sailor conducts flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) on April 30, 2025. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in the Arabian Sea on April 30, 2025. US Navy Photo
  • The “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “World Famous Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Warhawks” of VFA-97 – F-35C – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Black Eagles” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 30 Det. – C-2A – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Squadron (HSC) 4 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser 

A sailor tests a hatch open switch in a gas turbine engine module aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59) on April 28, 2025. US Navy Photo

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

A Navy Boatswain’s Mate signals to the pilots of an MH-60S Knight Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG-104) on April 29, 2025. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on Carl Vinson.

  • USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.
  • USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Eastern Pacific

Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Franklin Johnson, left, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8), trains U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Sean Aquino, also assigned to Makin Island, right, on how to conduct maintenance on a portable hydraulic power supply, Apr. 24, 2025. US Navy Photo

Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8) departed San Diego, Calif., last Monday and returned Wednesday, according to ship spotters.

In the Western Atlantic

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) on May 5, 2025. via YouTube

Amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD-1) departed Norfolk, Va., last Monday, according to ship spotters. USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) departed Monday from Norfolk, Va.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.

U.S. Naval Institute Staff

U.S. Naval Institute Staff

Get USNI News updates delivered to your inbox


Related Posts

Copyright 2025 U.S. Naval Institute. All Rights Reserved.

Search