CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – On any given day, thousands of unmarried Marines and sailors with Fleet Marine Force units spend days and nights out in the field, or weeks training shipboard or on bases far from home.

“We wake them up before dawn. We send them into the hills running and hiking every day, and they come back to the rooms. And then we send them [to training bases] for weeks on end, and we bring them back to these rooms,” said Col. Brian Mulvihill, who commands 5th Marine Regiment and its four infantry battalions headquartered at Camp San Mateo, in the northern reaches of Camp Pendleton.

Cycling of units in and out of unaccompanied enlisted housing makes it hard to get rooms repaired so barracks residents have a decent place to sleep – and are ready for whatever is next on their unit’s schedule.

Senior leaders with I Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations-West this spring expanded on Operation Clean Sweep, an effort to catch up on differed barracks maintenance as part of the joint Barracks 360 Reset initiative that began in January 2024 at Camp Pendleton; Marine Corps Logistics Base in Barstow, Calif.; and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego and MCAS Yuma, Ariz., as well as Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms, Calif.

“Up here, our infantry battalions deploy quite regularly… We need them to reset, refit, and just rest in an area that, when we tell them to go do those things again, they’re ready to do them again.” said Mulvihill, who, as camp commandant, also manages scores of facilities with tenants like 1st Marine Division’s 1st Combat Engineer Battalion. “If they don’t have a space to come back to and rest and refit, then they’re just going to degrade in operational readiness when we tell them to go hike, shoot, run, whatever it is.”

The first iteration last fall helped top leaders assess what was possible. With a bigger budget for Operation Clean Sweep II, which runs through May, Marines and sailors across West Coast installations are helping patch holes, replace window screens and locks, stop leaks and do other minor maintenance alongside Navy Seabees.

So far through two iterations of Operation Clean Sweep 4,189 barracks rooms on West Coast bases were repaired or improved. Marines and sailors, including Navy Seabees from Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, completed 4,079 self-help projects with about $10.3 million.

More important to most warfighters is air-conditioning for individual rooms. Mulvihill said Marine feedback showed the mid-August California heat was a major problem. Some 6,177 plug-in, portable air conditioners are being installed at barracks as temporary relief just in time for summer, according to I MEF.

“You want the Marines to be able to sleep at night,” Mulvihill said.

All about readiness

Warfighting readiness is at stake, but so is a sense of pride for Marines, officials told USNI News.

“If a Marine feels like this is their room, their home, they’re more likely to seek out ways to self-improve. We’re seeing that. We’re seeing that change in mentality as opposed to it’s just a transient room that when I deploy I leave it as is.”

Marines’ mindsets are changing as they see the service’s investment, Mulvihill said. The colonel was leading a force of 2,000 Marines and sailors deployed to Australia as Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 24.3 last year when I MEF and MCI-West issued the Barracks 360 Reset order. That was signed jointly by Marine Expeditionary Force commander, Lt. General Michael Cederholm and MCI-West, which was led by Maj. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the current commander of Marine Corps Installations Command.

“For General Cederholm as the MEF commanding general to take lead and issue orders changed the paradigm completely,” Mulvihill said. “It really highlighted that he believed this is an operational readiness issue and not just a quality-of-life facilities issue. By doing that, he put his three-star power behind it and his staff, and then tasked the major subordinate command staffs as well,” including 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Logistics Group and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, as well as MCI-West installations to follow through on the initiative’s directives.

“When a three-star gets involved, you start seeing momentum, and staffs are really much more robust at those commands and can apply a lot more effort, time, resources, etcetera,” he said. “We’re all going to get in line and march.”

Last year Mulvihill coordinated with his executive officer and staff back at Camp Pendleton to follow through on Cederholm’s directives while Mulvihill was in Australia with MRF-D’s 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines. Mulvihill tasked his battalion commanders to implement Operations Clean Sweep I and II, including measuring performance and effectiveness and then surveying their Marines.

“They all owe that back to me at the end of Operation Clean Sweep II so we can get tangible metrics on: Did it make a difference? Are the Marines seeing those differences? And then in getting feedback from the Marines – what do they need?” the colonel said.

Mulvihill met with 45 Marines at a Lance Corporal Leadership Seminar last month and said he told them, “If there’s something wrong in your room, you need to go to your chain of command and let them know, and jump up and down until somebody comes and fixes it, which is sort of the antithesis of what they learn in (the School of Infantry) in a squad bay and getting yelled at every day,” he said. “It’s still about discipline… but Marines need to identify the problem if we’re going to fix it.”

Ultimately, officials expect Barracks 360 Reset and the semiannual sweeps will become routine. “We’re actually exercising the process so that a year from now, it still needs to work,” Mulvihill said. “It needs to be resilient enough that over the next couple of years this is something that is in place,” regardless of who’s in leadership.

Getting the Buy-In

Sometimes, deploying units move out of their designated barracks’ rooms just ahead of move-in day for another company, battalion or squadron returning home from deployment. Under the Barracks 360 Reset policy, barracks residents sign checklists and leases for their assigned room, and they can accept or reject a room if the inspection reveals problems, like needed repairs, broken furniture, clogged drains or water leaks. Those issues can be fixed through the Reset 360’s do-it-yourself program and self-help warehouse or through maintenance requests to the installation facilities manager, public works or unaccompanied enlisted housing office.

Rooms are inspected by barracks managers, who might include new civilian employees and enlisted noncommissioned officers, and unit leadership, said Maj. Clint Sovie, 5th Marines logistics officer. “It’s a combination of the barracks managers and the small unit leaders at each unit that are doing those inspections,” Sovie said.

Sgt. Tyler Putt said senior unit commanders’ new attention toward the barracks is a good thing.

“Seeing higher leadership come down and want information from the Marines themselves rather than assuming, I think it works wonders for the Marines ourselves living in the barracks,” said Putt, a 5th Marines intelligence specialist. “The ‘buying in’ thing is going to be on the Marines themselves. The leadership can’t force you to buy in. But if you are understanding that this is your living space and this is where you’re coming to recover and ultimately make yourself operationally ready, I think it’s a great thing that we can continue to do.”

After returning from deployment to Australia last year, Putt signed a lease for his Hogan Barracks complex room. He said he appreciated the sense of ownership it gave him, and the responsibility he feels for keeping the space liveable.

“To be able to come back and… be able to sit in there comfortably and play your Xbox, or, if you’re a Marine that just likes to come in and go to bed because you had a long day, the comfortability aspect definitely helps with recovery and just quality of sleep in general,” he said. “Some may say a clean room makes you sleep better. But if you’ve got a hole in your wall, to me, I wouldn’t be sleeping well.”

Back in 2023, Putt lived in a fourth-floor barracks room that faced south, and he sweltered through that hot summer.

“We had like three box fans in our room just trying to keep it cool throughout the day. We ran them all night, and then closed the window as soon as morning came,” he said. “They were loud.”

“An A/C unit is definitely going to be better for that. I’ll sleep better,” he said. “I love sleeping in the cold, so that’s kind of important.”

Marines say the barracks policy makes signing a lease for a barracks room like signing for their service weapon.

1st Lt. Mike Slaughter, a combat engineer and 5th Marines’ officer in charge of facilities, said senior commanders “are taking it very seriously and making sure that Marines are clear on what their roles and responsibilities are and equipping them to take care of the spaces as is intended.”

“It’s a really good initiative,” Slaughter said during a recent tour of ongoing self-help work at San Mateo’s Obregon barracks complex. “It is definitely needed to repair the rooms for the Marines and to instruct the Marines on what self-help materials are available to them and provide them guidance, so that in the future, as things break or accidents happen in the room and a pipe burst and they need to replace the drywall – things that are within their control – they can come to the Facilities Office and request the materials and make those repairs.”

Progress and Improvements

Since Operation Clean Sweep I, I MEF and MCI-West have modified the Barracks 360 Reset policy, said Lt. Col. Robert Hillery, operations officer with I MEF’s G-4 logistics. Last month, I MEF and MCI-West attended the service-wide Barracks Conference in Washington, D.C., where they recommended programmatic improvements to the Enterprise Military Housing system.

That includes the process for assigning barracks rooms. For example, when Marines turned in room inspection checklists, there didn’t used to be a place where they could indicate whether they accepted the room.

A Marine or sailor has the right to refuse a room based on the minimum standards, but also can accept a room with minor issues that would be addressed or fixed, officials say.

“We’re adding a signature line on whether or not the resident would accept the room, just so accountability is a little bit tighter,” he added. Ultimately, the service hopes to build a dedicated app for the process.

“If a Marine refuses a room, then the unit works with the area commander to see if another unit could possibly source a barracks room in that area, so at least the Marine still has about the same commute to work” and stays closer to their unit, he said. “If that’s not feasible, the next step is we’ll reach out to another area, likely an adjacent area.”

As of last month, a small number of rooms were rejected, Hillery said.

“Clean sweeps will remain a semi-annual stand down,” he added. “Nothing changed about that. It’s really things with processes just to tighten it up and make it a little bit more precise.”