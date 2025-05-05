Pentagon Hiring Freeze Pausing Navy Expansion of Prevention Workforce

The planned expansion of one of the Navy’s programs to combat suicide and sexual assault is stalled due to the ongoing Department of Defense hiring freeze, USNI News has learned.

The Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce is a Navy program that hires civilians to assist and advise leaders on how to bring healthy life skills to the fleet, USNI News previously reported. The program focuses on skills to help with harmful behaviors, like suicide ideation or sexual assault. IPPW was created through a NAVADMIN on command climate as part of the DOD mandate on primary prevention.

The program began hiring civilians in 2022, with the end date for hiring initially expected to end in Fiscal Year 2028, Lt. Kathryn Cole, a spokesperson with the office of the chief of naval personnel, told USNI News in January.

However, IPPW will likely not be able to fully staff the programs by FY 28 due to the hiring goal, Destiny Sibert, spokesperson for Navy Installations Command HQ, told USNI News in a Friday email.

“In order to comply with the DOD hiring freeze, the Navy’s Integrated Primary Prevention program has halted its planned expansion, which would have brought in new personnel to provide services onboard all 70 of the Navy’s installations by the end of FY28,” Sibert said in her email. “Existing shore-based services continue uninterrupted at all 10 Navy regions as well as 23 installations.”

For locations that do not have assigned prevention personnel, IPPW provides virtual services, Sibert said.

Embedded integrated prevention coordinators, which are part of the IPPW, are exempted from the hiring freeze. The Navy is still able to hire for those roles, which provide services aboard ships during deployments.

“We do not foresee those positions being reduced at this time,” she said.

No probation staff were terminated as part of the Trump administration’s attempts to reduce the number of federal workers, Sibert confirmed to USNI News. None of the IPPW staff took the first round of the delayed resignation program, which worked like a buyout.

However, four shore integrated prevention coordinators took the second round of DRP, she said.

“Those four work on installations that have at least one other IPC, so though their workload will be heavier, all 23 installations that currently have local IPP services will still be able to support the program,” Sibert said in an email.

The Department of Defense planned to have 2,500 civilian employees, across services, hired by the end of FY 2028 to do prevention work. That has been delayed, as well, The Associated Press reported.

The Navy overall has not released a number for how many civilians have been laidoff as part of the reduction of federal employees or took the DRP.

Marine Corps officials told reporters Tuesday that the service is currently studying the effects of the DRP.

The service lost 1,500 civilians through both phases of the DRP, Lt. Gen James Adams, deputy commandant, programs and resources, said during a press gaggle. Those who took the buyout cannot be immediately replaced due to the hiring freeze.

“But it wasn’t like evenly split across the whole enterprise,” he said. “There were some billets that were exempted from DRP and they couldn’t take it, and there were other places where they just took it in greater amounts than they did in other places.”

Right now, the service is examining how to meet mission readiness despite the loss of people, noting that with the loss of a person, they also lose the billet.

“That combined with the hiring freeze that we’re currently under, which there’s a natural attrition that occurs with the hiring freeze, you combine those things together, the workforce is shrinking, and potentially to the point where we need to adjust billets across the enterprise to be able to accomplish missions,” he said.