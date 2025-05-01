Navy Saw Small Increase in Sexual Assault Reports in FY 2024, According to DoD Report

The Navy received 2,027 reports of sexual assault in Fiscal Year 2024, an increase of 4.4 percent over the previous year, according to the Department of Defense’s Annual Sexual Assault Report, released Thursday.

The DoD sees increases in sexual assault reports as a positive trend, noting that it means more service members are willing to trust the system, bringing the numbers closer to actual prevalence. According to the annual sexual assault report for Fiscal year 2023, an estimated 7.5 percent of female sailors and 1.8 percent of male experience unwanted sexual contact. The DoD did not measure prevalence in FY 2024. The next survey will be conducted in Fiscal Year 2025.

“The increase in reporting suggests the Navy is regaining progress in closing the gap between reporting and prevalence of sexual assault. While these results indicate the trends are moving in the right direction, much work remains in understanding, preventing, and responding to this destructive behavior,” reads the report.

While the Navy saw an increase in reports, overall, the Department of Defense saw a decrease in reports for the second year in a row.

The Navy and the DOD saw the highest number of reports in Fiscal Year 2022. The Navy had 2,052 reports in FY 22, 1,942 in Fiscal Year 2023 and 2,027 in FY 23.

The drop in reports came from unrestricted reports, while restricted reports continued to rise. Unrestricted reports are ones where a victim is comfortable sending the information to law enforcement, whereas a restricted report is one where the information is taken but not passed along, unless a victim chooses to in the future.

Nearly half of the cases reported in FY 24 involved a service member as both the victim and the perpetrator.

The majority of reports come from women, although 271 came from men. This was a decrease of four from the previous fiscal year.

The Navy had 1,112 sexual assault completions, with nearly all completed by military law enforcement. The average length of an NCIS investigation was 108 days in FY 24, with the median at 80 days.

Less than 1 percent of victims in unrestricted cases declined to participate in investigative or judicial proceedings compared to 6.7 percent the year prior.

In FY 24, command action was taken against 315 service members, which included allegations of sexual assault or non-sexual assault charges, such as failure to obey an order. This represented less than 50 percent of service members with allegations related to sexual assault cases.

The year prior, 54.6 percent of service members received command actions,

“Types of action include court-martial, non-judicial punishment, administrative separation, and other adverse administrative actions,” reads the report.

This is based on 688 cases, although the report does not make it clear what those 688 cases are. Of the 688, 33 were referred to court-martial.

There were 176 cases that involved service members as the alleged perpetrator, where the command precluded action. This included three cases where the victim declined to participate and 162 cases with insufficient evidence to prosecute.

There were 143 cases with service members as the alleged perpetrator that resulted in command action. Of those cases, eight went to court-martial. The majority of the cases (31) resulted in administrative discharge.

The special trial counsel, created through the National Defense Authorization Act, went into effect at the end of the 2023 calendar year. However, the special trial counsel said it will take three years to determine its effect on sexual assault cases, Nathan Galbreath, director of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office, told reporters Thursday morning.