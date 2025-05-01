Bollinger Approved to Start Full Construction of First Polar Security Cutter

The Coast Guard has given a Mississippi shipyard the green light to start full production of the first heavy U.S. icebreaker in almost 50 years, the service announced on Thursday.

Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding can now expand production of the future USCGC Polar Sentinel, the first in the new class of Polar Security Cutters, beyond preliminary modules that have been in production in the Pascagoula shipyard since 2023.

“Today’s announcement is a historic achievement not only for Bollinger Shipyards but also for American shipbuilding,” said Bollinger CEO Ben Bordelon. “Our team at Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding has worked tirelessly to put the PSC program on a solid path forward, ensuring this vital national security asset will be built by American hands.”

Starting in 2023, Bollinger began building eight modules of Polar Sentinel as part of a test program ahead of the formal start of construction and the finalization of the detail design of the cutter. At the time, the shipyard said each module would take about four months and in parallel the yard would acquire additional workers to help with the effort.

“Approval for full production enables the Coast Guard and U.S. Navy integrated program office to maintain production momentum, and for the shipbuilder to accelerate hiring to deliver this critical asset as quickly as possible to support national security initiatives,” reads a Thursday statement from the Coast Guard.

The 23,000-ton cutter is based on the yet-to-be-built Polar Stern II, a German icebreaker, and uses a special steel called EQ-47 that can be difficult to work with. In parallel with the module work, Bollinger, the Coast Guard and the Navy have been completing the functional design of the icebreakers. The design was expected to be completed last year, according to a Government Accountability Office report. While neither Bollinger nor the Coast Guard updated the design progress, USNI News understands the functional design more than 90 percent complete.

The declaration from the Coast Guard follows an almost $1 billion contract modification to adjust the price of the program to account for cost increases in the program.

Bollinger inherited the Polar Security Program from then-builder V.T. Halter Marine. When V.T. Halter won the award, the initial estimate for the first three hulls was $2.7 billion, with the initial PSC to deliver in 2025. Last year, the CBO estimated it would cost about $5.1 billion to build three of the icebreakers.

The full production order comes as Congress is proposing a massive buy of more than $14 billion in Coast Guard cutters, including a new class of Arctic Security Cutter icebreakers and more Polar Security Cutters, USNI News reported this week.