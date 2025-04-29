Report to Congress on U.S. Army Typhon Missile System

The following is the April 22, 2025, Congressional Research Service In Focus report, the U.S. Army’s Typhon Mid-Range Capability (MRC) System.

From the report

Improved Chinese and Russian long-ranged artillery systems, new employment techniques for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and the proliferation of special munitions (such as precision, thermobaric, loitering, and top-attack munitions) have renewed concerns about the potential impact of Russian and Chinese fires on U.S. combat operations. In response, the U.S. Army is seeking to improve its ability to deliver what it refers to as long-range precision fires (LRPF) by upgrading current artillery and missile systems, developing new longer-ranged systems and hypersonic weapons, and modifying existing air-and sea-launched missiles for ground launch.

MRC is part of the Army’s LRPF modernization portfolio and is intended to hit targets at ranges between the Army’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) and the developmental Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) system. The MRC system leverages existing Raytheon-produced SM-6 missiles and Raytheon-produced Tomahawk cruise missiles and modifies them for ground launch. The MRC system is also known as the “Typhon” missile system.

MRC Weapon System Components

According to the Army, the MRC battery is planned to consist of four launchers and a battery operations center (BOC) (Figure 1). MRC batteries are to be equipped with a number of prime movers, trailers, generators, and support vehicles. Numbers of soldiers assigned to each battery is presently unknown.

MRC Unit Organization

The Army plans to field one MRC battery in the Long-Range Fires Battalion of the Army’s five regionally aligned Multi-Domain Task Forces (MDTF)

MRC Test Launches and Full Operational Capability

In June 2023, the Army reported, The Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office’s Mid-Range Capability Project Office successfully demonstrated the launch of a Tomahawk missile from the Army’s prototype Mid-Range Capability system. Soldiers assigned to the 1st MDTF conducted this live-fire event. This test follows the successful launch of an SM-6 missile from the Mid-Range Capability system earlier this year, confirming the full operational capability of the system.

MRC Battery Deployed to the Philippines for Exercise Salaknib 2024

According to U.S. Army Pacific, the Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 1st MDTF deployed an MRC battery to Northern Luzon, Philippines, in April 2024, as part of Exercise Salaknib 24. According to Jane’s Defence, the MRC battery deployment was to be temporary for exercise purposes and was to be used during Exercise Salaknib 24 and follow-on Exercise Balikatan 24.

