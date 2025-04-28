Search

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: April 28, 2025

April 28, 2025 11:30 AM
USNI News Graphic

These are the approximate positions of the U.S. Navy’s deployed carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world as of April 28, 2025, based on Navy and public data. In cases in which a CSG or ARG is conducting disaggregated operations, the chart reflects the location of the capital ship.

Ships Underway

Total Battle Force Deployed Underway
295
(USS 234, USNS 61)		 100
(USS 72, USNS 28)		 68
(45 Deployed, 23 Local)

In Japan

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan speaks to Capt. Tim Waits, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73), in the hangar bay while moored pier side on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 28, 2025. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) is in port in Yokosuka, Japan. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan visited the ship on Monday.

Amphibious warship USS America (LHA-6) is in port in Sasebo, Japan.

America is set to leave Japan and shift homeports to San Diego later this year, USNI News learned. USS Tripoli (LHA-7) will replace America as the forward-deployed big-deck amphibious warship.

In Noumea, New Caledonia

Legalman 1st Class Sherlandria Ashe, from Buena Vista, Ga., mans the rails aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet Flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19), while pulling into Noumea, New Caledonia, for a routine port visit, April 26, 2025. US Navy Photo

Command ship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) arrived in Noumea, New Caledonia, on Saturday for a port visit, according to ship spotters.

In the Philippine Sea

A sailor directs aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) in the Philippine Sea, April 23, 2025. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is operating in the Philippine Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 11

An E/A-18G Growler from the ‘Cougars’ of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 is taxied to the catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) in the Philippine Sea, April 22, 2025. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Nimitz (CVN-68), homeported at Naval Station Bremerton, Wash.

Carrier Air Wing 17

  • The “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Mighty Shrikes” of VFA 94 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Kestrels” of VFA 137 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Blue Diamonds” of VFA 146 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Bluetails” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 Det. – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “BattleCats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Destroyer Squadron 9

USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123) approaches the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) for a refueling-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, April 23, 2025. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 9 is based in Naval Station Everett, Wash., and embarked on Nimitz. These are the destroyers that embarked on the initial deployment.

  • USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.
  • USS Gridley (DDG-101), homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.
  • USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
  • USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123), homeported at Naval Station San Diego.

In the Eastern Mediterranean

Capt. Colin Price, commanding officer of the Blue Ridge-class command-and-control ship USSMount Whitney (LCC-20) (left), greets U.S. Ambassador Joey Hood, the U.S. ambassador to Tunisia (right) on April 17, 2025. US Marine Corps Photo

Command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20) is operating in the Eastern Mediterranean following a two-day port visit last week to Tripoli, Libya.

As of Monday, the Navy had one independently deployed guided-missile surface warship in the Mediterranean.

  • USS The Sullivans (DDG-68), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

In the Red Sea

An aviation boatswain’s mate monitors flight deck operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE-8) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on March 16, 2025. US Navy Photo

U.S. ships continue to patrol the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led multinational effort to protect merchant vessels moving through the region. The campaign against the Houthis in Yemen is ongoing.

Although the Houthis are now targeting American warships and Israeli ships, there have not been any reports of Houthi attacks on commercial ships in 2025.

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), with Carrier Air Wing 1 embarked, is operating in the Red Sea.

Carrier Strike Group 8

USNS Arctic (T-AOE-8), front, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) on March 24, 2025. US Navy Photo

Carrier

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Carrier Air Wing 1

An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, patrols the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on March 24, 2025. US Navy Photo

 

  • The “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Oceana, Va.
  • The “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA 143 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Sunliners” of VFA 81 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Knighthawks” of VFA 136 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Oceana.
  • The “Main Battery” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 144 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Seahawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va.
  • The “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 40 Det. – C-2A – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.
  • The “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.
  • The “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station Norfolk.

Cruiser

A sailor simulates giving CPR during a medical training team drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG-64) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on April 12, 2025. US Navy Photo
  • USS Gettysburg (CG-64), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

Destroyer Squadron 28

USS Stout (DDG-55) sails in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on April 4, 2025. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 28 is based in Naval Station Norfolk, Va., and embarked on Harry S. Truman.

  • USS Stout (DDG-55), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.
  • USS Jason Dunham (DDG-109), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

Guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN-729) is operating in the Middle East. The Ohio-class submarine carries 154 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles as well as special operations forces.

As of Monday, the Navy had one independently deployed guided-missile surface warship in the Red Sea.

  • USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79), homeported at Naval Station Rota.
  • USS Truxtun (DDG-103), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

In the Persian Gulf

U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutters are forward-deployed to the region under Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA).

PATFORSWA deploys Coast Guard personnel and ships with U.S. and regional naval forces throughout the Middle East. Initially deployed in 2003 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, PATFORSWA is now a permanent presence based out of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In the Gulf of Aden

A sailor signals to an F-35C Lightning II, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on April 21, 2025. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), with Carrier Air Wing 2 embarked, is now operating in U.S. Central Command, supporting a two-carrier presence in the region, USNI News reported.

Carrier Strike Group 1

Sailors perform preventative aircraft maintenance on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on April 22, 2025. US Navy Photo

Carrier
USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), homeported in San Diego, Calif.

Carrier Air Wing 2

  • The “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 – F/A-18F – from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
  • The “Stingers” of VFA-113 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “World Famous Golden Dragons” of VFA-192 – F/A-18E – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Warhawks” of VFA-97 – F-35C – from Naval Air Station Lemoore.
  • The “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 – EA-18G – from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
  • The “Black Eagles” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113 – E-2D – from Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif.
  • The “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Squadron (VRC) 30 Det. – C-2A – from Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.
  • The “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Squadron (HSC) 4 – MH-60S – from Naval Air Station North Island.
  • The “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 – MH-60R – from Naval Air Station North Island.

Cruiser

Navy cryptologic technicians load a Mark 53 Decoy Launching System (NULKA) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on April 19, 2025. US Navy Photo

 

USS Princeton (CG-59), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.

Destroyer Squadron 1

Commander Kurt Albaugh, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG-104), observes a vertical replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6) from the bridge wing of Sterett in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. US Navy Photo

Destroyer Squadron 1 is based in San Diego, Calif., and is embarked on Carl Vinson.

  • USS Sterett (DDG-104), homeported at Naval Station San Diego, Calif.
  • USS William P. Lawrence (DDG-110), homeported at Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In the Western Atlantic

Four F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, fly over the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), during a Friends-and-Family Day cruise, April 26, 2025. US Navy Photo

Aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) was underway for the day on Saturday for a Friends-and-Family Day cruise, according to ship spotters.

In addition to these major formations, not shown are others serving in submarines, individual surface ships, aircraft squadrons, SEALs, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, Seabees, EOD Mobile Units and more serving throughout the globe.

U.S. Naval Institute Staff

