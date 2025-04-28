French Carrier Strike Group Returns from 5-Month Deployment

The French Carrier Strike Group (CSG) wrapped its five-month Mission Clemenceau 25 deployment on Friday with the return of aircraft carrier FS Charles De Gaulle (R91) to Toulon.

Meanwhile, the French Navy amphibious task group carrying out the Jeanne D’Arc deployment will carry out the U.S.-French Exercise Chesapeake 2025 with the U.S. Navy and U.S Marine Corps Camp Lejeune, N.C.

The French CSG, consisting of Charles De Gaulle, destroyer FS Forbin (D620), frigates FS Provence (D652) and FS Alsace (D656), fleet oiler FS Jacques Chevallier (A725) and a nuclear-powered attack submarine docked in Toulon on Friday, after 5 months of operational deployment from the Mediterranean to the Pacific Ocean that saw the CSG carry out a voyage totaling 40,000 nautical miles, according to a French Ministry of Armed Forces press release.

The release stated that the deployment saw 3,000 sailors working around the clock for 150 days to carry out four major multinational naval operations, 2,500 aircraft launches and 100 refuelings at sea.

“This mission demonstrated France’s commitment to preserving freedom of navigation in accordance with international law and enabled it to interact with some twenty allied or partner countries with similar ambitions across a diverse range of missions, from maritime security to high-intensity joint operations between several aircraft carriers,” reads the release.

In the Indo-Pacific, the French CSG carried out four main activities, according to the release, multinational Exercise La Perouse 25 in the Malacca Strait, Sunda Strait and Lombok Strait in January, the Rastaban 25 deployment of three embarked Rafales deploying to Darwin, Australia from Charles De Gaulle while the carrier was operating around Indonesia in January, multi large deck event Exercise Pacific Steller in February in the Philippine Sea with the Carl Vinson CSG and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer carrier JS Kaga (DDH-184) and bilateral French-India Exercise Varuna 2025.

The release also stated that prior to returning to Toulon, Petty Officer Leo Soulas was lost at sea, in a social media post on X, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu stated that Soulas, assigned to Charles De Gaulle, was on attachment to Forbin when he went missing on the night of 23-24 April with an air and sea search failing to find him.

Over in the United States, the French Navy Jeanne D’Arc task group of amphibious assault ship FS Mistral (L9013) and frigate FS Surcouf (F711) along with embarked French Navy cadets and French Army battle group will soon carry out the Chesapeake 2025 exercise with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune and the waters off it, “The exercise, taking place off the coast of North Carolina, underscores the commitment to interoperability, maritime readiness, and shared values, advancing joint amphibious capabilities in line with the National Defense Strategy.”, read an imagery release.

A navy release stated that during the drills, U.S. and French naval forces will conduct flight operations, landing craft air cushion certifications, amphibious operations, and personnel exchanges to enhance interoperability and further develop their ability to operate together effectively, “One could not find a name more appropriate than Chesapeake, for it is a timeless reminder of our nation’s naval cooperation,” said Capt. Quentin Vieux-Rochas, commanding officer of Mistral, in the release, “We are glad that our officers-in-training have the opportunity to embrace this enduring partnership early on in their career and look forward to showcasing our proven interoperability once more. The Jeanne d’Arc Task Group and all its components are proud of taking part in this ambitious exercise, pinnacle of our deployment and symbol of our friendship.”

U.S. Navy units taking part in Chesapeake 2025 include amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51), Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, Amphibious Squadron 4,and Naval Beach Group 2 to include Beachmaster Unit 2 (BMU 2) and Assault Craft 4 (ACU 4), and a detachment from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 while U.S. Marine Corps units taking part include Marine Forces Command, II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), and the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Alert Contingency MAGTF (SPMAGTF-ACM) comprised of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Command Element, 2nd Battalion of the 2nd Marine Regiment, Combat Logistics Battalion 22, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, according to the release.