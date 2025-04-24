Navy Suspends Search for Missing USS Nimitz Sailor in Guam

The Navy suspended a five-day-long search today for a missing sailor from the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in Guam.

“The sailor has been listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown after being reported unaccounted for Saturday morning while the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) was conducting a regularly scheduled port call at Naval Base Guam,” reads a Navy press release on the conclusion of the search.

Navy, Coast Guard and local authorities searched 11,000 nautical miles around Guam. Responding assets included Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, a P-8 maritime patrol aircraft Commander Task Force 72, USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC-1140), 45-foot long Response Boat-Mediums, and Guam Fire Rescue Teams.

“The sailor’s family has been notified, and their name is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification is complete in accordance with Navy policy,” according to the release.

Guam authorities identified the missing sailor as Gabriel D. Holt, according to local press reports.

In March, the 49-year-old Nimitz left San Diego for its final deployment. The nuclear-powered supercarrier is set to be decommissioned by next year. Its stop in Guam was the first in the Indo-Pacific region since departing the West Coast.

Alongside Nimitz, Carrier Air Wing 17, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54), USS Gridley (DDG-101), USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108) and USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123) compose the strike group.